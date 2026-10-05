*Operation thwarts planned attack during yuletide, general elections

An intelligence-led operation by a combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS) personnel, and Western Nigeria Security Network, aka Amotekun officers, at the weekend in Owo forest, Ondo State, eliminated a senior leader of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abdussamad Ohida.

Security sources said Ohida, aka Anwar, who was on the verge of planning massive terrorist attacks in some southern states, was killed alongside many members of the terrorist organization by the security forces who led a surprise attack on their forest hideout.

According to the sources, the eliminated ISWAP leader previously served as deputy to ISWAP Central Nigeria leader Abu Ikrimah, also known as Abu Uwais. Ikrimah was arrested by the DSS in 2023.

Following Ikrimah’s arrest, continued the sources, Ohida assumed leadership of ISWAP activities across parts of North Central and southern parts of the country, where he subsequently played a key role in the planning, coordination and execution of terrorist operations.

Through the interrogation of Abu Uwais, continued the sources, the DSS was able to gather credible intelligence on plans by Ohida to attack innocent persons during the forthcoming Yuletide.

“The plan was to attack civilians during the festive period and ultimately disrupt the 2027 general elections. This Intelligence was corroborated by intelligence partners from the United Kingdom, who supported the elimination operation,” offered one of the sources.

He said Ohida planned and executed the 31st December 2025, invasion of Ipele Divisional Police Station, Owo, Ondo State, carting away eight AK-47 rifles before bringing down the station with an explosive.

He mentioned the 28 July 2022 Suleja–Zuba Road, Niger State military checkpoint attack in which several soldiers, officers and civilians were killed.

He also blamed on Ohida, the July 11, 2022, attack on Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja; the 23rd April, 2022 attack on Ogaminana Police Station, Adavi LGA, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of five police officers, and the February 7, 2022, attack on Okene Area Command police station.

“The terrorist planned and executed the 24th December, 2020 attack on a Naval checkpoint in Okene, Kogi State, which resulted in the death of two naval officers, not to mention the several attacks he launched across parts of the country,” he added.

“We may not immediately realize it, but the elimination of Abdussamad Ohida represents a significant disruption to ISWAP’s leadership structure, operational network and expansion efforts in central and southern Nigeria.

“Ohida’s elimination, coming a few months after after the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bilal al-Minuki, is a very big blow to ISWAP’s efforts to expand its operational presence in Nigeria, and underscores the growing efficiency of our security services,” he declared.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD