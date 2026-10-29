File: Court

By

Nathaniel Shaibu

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to publish the name of former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, as the All Progressives Congress candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu also ordered the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodimma, to stop parading himself as the APC candidate for the January 16, 2027 senatorial election.

The judge gave the orders in his judgment on a suit filed by Okorocha challenging Uzodimma’s recognition as the party’s candidate.

Justice Egwuatu held that evidence before the court established that Okorocha won the May 18, 2026 APC primary election monitored by INEC.

The court consequently directed the APC to submit Okorocha’s name to INEC as its candidate for the election.

The dispute followed conflicting claims over the outcome of the party’s primary, with INEC’s official results recognising Uzodimma as the winner with 230,464 votes, against Okorocha’s 1,098 votes.

Okorocha challenged the outcome in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1854/2026, questioning INEC’s recognition of Uzodimma and raising issues concerning the governor’s eligibility to contest the senatorial election while in office.

More details later…

Nathaniel Shaibu

Nathaniel Shaibu is a correspondent at The PUNCH with three years of professional journalism experience. He covers the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), civil society, religion, and the Ministries of Women Affairs and Youth Development. In addition to his primary beats, Nathaniel also reports on politics, metro, security, and judicial matters, bringing clarity and balance to a wide range of public-interest stories. His work reflects hands-on newsroom experience, strong beat knowledge, and a commitment to accurate, responsible journalism.

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