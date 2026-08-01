File: veteran journalist and former press secretary to past Oyo State governors, Chief Lekan Alabi

By Ademola Adegbite

A veteran journalist and former press secretary to past Oyo State governors, Chief Lekan Alabi, is dead.

Alabi, the Abese Olubadan of Ibadanland, died on Saturday morning in Lagos at the age of 76.

His death was announced in a statement issued by Adeola Oloko, the media aide to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement read, “The veteran journalist and multiple press secretary to former Oyo State governors, Lekan Alabi, is dead.

“The Abese Olubadan passed away this morning in Lagos at the age of 76.

“He will be buried tomorrow (Sunday) in accordance with Islamic rites.”

Details later…..

Ademola Adegbite

Punch Nigeria Ltd