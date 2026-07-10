The freed pupils and teacher. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

By Fawzi Kehinde

The pupils and teachers abducted in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom.

The development was disclosed on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In a shared post on his verified X handle, Onanuga simply announced that the victims had been released by their abductors.

“Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Orire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies,” he wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding their release, including whether any ransom was paid or the circumstances leading to their freedom, had yet to be disclosed.

Details later…

Fawzi Kehinde

Fawzi is a journalist and subeditor covering a wide range of beats including politics, metro, and international news, among others. He also optimises stories for digital audiences.

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