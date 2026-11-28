Idiat Adebule

By

Okiki Adeduyite

The senator representing Lagos West, Idiat Adebule, has died at the age of 56.

Adebule was reportedly pronounced dead at a private hospital in the Government Reserved Area, Ikeja, Lagos State, on Saturday afternoon after falling ill.

Her death came barely 24 hours after she celebrated her 56th birthday on Friday, November 27.

Adebule was seeking re-election for a second term in the Senate, with members of her senatorial district preparing for a campaign scheduled for Monday, November 30.

She represented Lagos West in the Senate after winning the seat in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Before her election to the Senate, Adebule served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode between 2015 and 2019.

She is an educationist and politician who also served as Secretary to the Lagos State Government. She studied at Lagos State University, where she obtained degrees in Education and later a doctorate in Curriculum Studies.

Okiki Adeduyite

Okiki is a journalist with over seven years experience covering politics, foreign news, society, entertainment and the film industry.

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