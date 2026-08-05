The Kwara State Government thanked President Bola Tinubu, security forces and others who played a role in the “huge feat”.

By Abdulhakeem Garba

Kwara is located in North-Central Nigeria

No fewer than 176 victims abducted during the deadly February 3 terrorist attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State have regained their freedom.

The development was announced on Wednesday in a post on the official Facebook page of the Kwara State Government, which was sighted by our correspondent.

The government wrote, “Alihamdulillaah and kudos to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, security forces, and everyone who played a role in this huge feat. We are grateful!”

Details later…

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