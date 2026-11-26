*Says those targeted too, and key conspirators

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Late former President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the January 1996 coup was tagged an “Igbo coup” because the pattern of killings, those targeted in the bloody coup and the most visible conspirators were Igbo officers.

He said while no violent action took place in Benin City or Enugu, where Eastern and Mid-Western leaders should have been seized, key Eastern political and military figures survived.

Buhari added that senior Northern and Western officers were deliberately targeted, while eastern command appeared undisturbed.

The late president gave this account in Chapters 7 to 9 of the three-volume book titled: “Muhammadu Buhari: The Authorised Biography,” authored by Dr. Yakubu Udu.

The late president recalled that on 15 January 1966, five young majors staged Nigeria’s first coup: Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, Emmanuel Ifeajuna, Don Okafor, Chris Anuforo and Adewale Ademoyega.

He explained that they struck simultaneously in Lagos, Ibadan and Kaduna, declaring they would end tribalism, corruption and misrule, calling themselves “patriots and redeemers of the army.”

Buhari stressed that in Kaduna, Nzeogwu killed Sir Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Nigeria, and one of his wives. Bello had been like a godfather to Nzeogwu.

Also, in Lagos, Buhari said Prime Minister Balewa and Finance Minister F.S. Okotie-Eboh were killed, whereas in Ibadan, Western Premier S.L. Akintola was killed.

He noted that senior officers also killed included Brig. Z. Maimalari, Brig. S. Ademulegun and his wife, Col. R.A. Shodeinde, Col. K. Mohammed, Lt. Col. A.C. Unegbe, Lt. Col. J.T. Pam and Lt. Col. A. Largema.

“The pattern of killings, not just the coup itself, shaped national memory. Most visible conspirators were Igbo, though Ademoyega and other non-Igbo officers participated.

“No violent action took place in Benin City or Enugu, where Eastern and Mid-Western leaders should have been seized. Key Eastern political and military figures survived.

“Most visible conspirators were Igbo, though Ademoyega and other non-Igbo officers participated. The worst pre-coup disorder had been in the West, yet the coup’s darkest act was in the relatively peaceful North — killing the Sardauna.

“Succession followed an ethnic optic: Igbo Acting President Nwafor Orizu announced the army had been “invited” to take over, and power settled on Igbo Maj. Gen. Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, the most senior surviving officer.

“Whether ethnic intent can be conclusively proved remains contested. But in a federation already trained to read power through regional suspicion, perception became part of the event — and a decisive pressure behind the July counter-coup, the 1966-67 violence, civil war and deepening identity politics.”

Buhari added that Ironsi regrouped loyal forces, suppressed the rebellion and restored order in Lagos, stressing that the coup had failed to secure full control, but civilian rule had collapsed.

According to him, Decree No. 1 suspended the constitution the next day. The military was now in command — a position it would hold for all but four of the next 33 years.

Buhari further recalled that Ironsi promised temporary rule until a new constitution reflecting the people’s wishes.

He banned parties and appointed military governors, including Lt. Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu for the East.

Buhari explained that Ironsi’s early appointments deepened northern fears: advisers overwhelmingly Igbo, Gabriel Onyiuke as Attorney General, Dr. Pius Okigbo as Permanent Secretary at Finance and Economic Adviser, and an attempt to install Prof. J.C. Edozien as Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, resisted by Lt. Col. Hassan Katsina in favour of Prof. Ishaya Audu.

He said on May 24, 1966, Ironsi promulgated the Unification Decree, turning Nigeria from a federation into a unitary republic, with regions subordinated to the centre.

Buhari added: “Presented as a cure for regionalism, the North read it as confirmation of southern — specifically Igbo — administrative dominance.”

He said former junior minister, Shehu Shagari, later recalled: “From the northern viewpoint, the implications of all this in terms of distribution of power, the allocation of public resources and amenities, the prospect of Igbo and southern domination, and the threat to mainstream northern ways of life were unmistakable.”

Within days, Buhari said riots erupted in northern cities, leaving hundreds of Igbos dead, adding that police and traditional rulers, rather than the Army, largely contained the violence.

He said the rupture inside the Army would culminate in the July counter-coup, adding however that after Ironsi’s death, Yakubu Gowon rolled back unification.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD