Guest Columnist By John Nwabueze

Every taxpayer deserves to be heard, treated with dignity and given a clear explanation of decisions affecting them. These are fundamental principles of fair administration and the foundation of public trust. They are also at the heart of the responsibility entrusted to me as Nigeria’s pioneer Tax Ombud.

A tax system must do more than generate revenue; it must command public confidence. That confidence is earned when obligations are clearly communicated, administrative powers are exercised responsibly, and legitimate grievances receive fair and impartial consideration.

I commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for his leadership in advancing Nigeria’s tax reform agenda and establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud. This initiative recognises that sustainable revenue mobilisation must go hand in hand with taxpayer protection, institutional accountability and accessible avenues for redress. I also acknowledge the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, for his role in championing these reforms.

Established under the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2025, the Office of the Tax Ombud represents an important institutional safeguard in Nigeria’s tax and revenue administration framework. It provides an independent avenue for the resolution of qualified operational, procedural and administrative grievances involving tax and revenue authorities, within its statutory mandate.

The independence of the office is fundamental. It enables the Tax Ombud to examine complaints objectively, promote accountability and encourage fair administrative practices without undermining the lawful responsibilities of revenue authorities or the obligations of taxpayers. By law, the office is neither an adversary of revenue authorities nor an instrument for avoiding lawful tax obligations. The office represents an impartial institution committed to ensuring that revenue administration is fair, transparent and accountable.

Credit must go to the President for his vision, courage and political will to confront longstanding grievances in Nigeria’s tax and revenue administration. For too many Nigerians, seeking redress has meant navigating costly court process, often complex and frustrating. By establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud, the President has taken a decisive step towards easing that burden and giving taxpayers a stronger voice. This is a concrete expression of the Renewed Hope Agenda: a government that listens, protects citizens’ rights and demands accountability from the institutions that serve them. Nigerians deserve fairness, and the President’s resolve translated into the Office of Tax Ombud’s slogan: ‘Bridging differences, Building trust”.

The Office is committed to providing taxpayers with an accessible and credible avenue for seeking redress. These services are entirely free of charge because access to administrative justice should never depend on financial capacity. Every taxpayer, irrespective of the size of their business or resources, deserves an opportunity to have an eligible complaint considered fairly. We are equally conscious of the boundaries of our mandate. Taxpayers must fulfil their lawful obligations, and revenue authorities must exercise their statutory powers responsibly. Where a complaint falls outside our jurisdiction, we will endeavour to explain this clearly and provide appropriate guidance where possible.

An institution can only serve the public effectively when people know it exists, understand its mandate and can readily access its services. Public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement are therefore central to our strategy. The office’s stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Abuja on Friday 23rd October 2026, brought together professional bodies, business associations, labour organisations, market unions, the media and tax and revenue authorities. Discussions addressed practical challenges involving operational, procedural, and administrative complaints. These engagements are helping us deepen public understanding of taxpayers’ rights and responsibilities while strengthening cooperation with institutions responsible for revenue administration.

The Office of the Tax Ombud is also pursuing a collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to explore ways of extending awareness and access to our services to rural communities and all Nigerians. Through partnerships with professional associations, business groups and market unions, we intend to take information about taxpayer protection and available avenues for redress closer to the people. Our commitment to accessibility also includes establishing offices across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones. These offices will facilitate direct engagement with taxpayers and stakeholders, reduce barriers to access and strengthen our presence nationwide. Additionally, our website, email channels, toll-free call centres and case management systems are operational. These platforms provide convenient channels for enquiries and complaint submission, while supporting proper documentation, tracking and follow-up.

We will continue to encourage clear communication of tax obligations, consistent administrative procedures and timely responses to taxpayers’ legitimate concerns. Our approach is independent but constructive. We believe that accountability and cooperation are complementary, not contradictory. By facilitating dialogue and addressing administrative grievances, the Office can help improve institutional responsiveness, strengthen voluntary compliance and promote a more predictable business environment. The Ministry of Finance, the Joint Revenue Board, revenue authorities, professional bodies, business associations, labour organisations and the media all have important roles in advancing these objectives.

As Tax Ombud, I recognise that the credibility of this institution will ultimately depend on its performance, not its pronouncements. Nigerians must be able to approach us with confidence, receive clear guidance and expect their eligible complaints to be handled fairly and professionally. Our success will therefore be measured by practical outcomes: accessibility, responsiveness, impartial complaint handling and demonstrable improvements in administrative accountability.

•By Dr John Nwabueze

Tax Ombud and Chief Executive, Office of the Tax Ombud

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD