Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Confederation of African Fashion (CAFA) is targeting a major expansion of Africa’s fashion economy, with plans to drive investment,

from an estimated $30 billion to $500 billion at CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, with Nigeria positioned as a key player in the proposed transformation.

The unveiling of the roadmap, scheduled for November 5, will coincide with CAFA’s first anniversary and feature a joint stand with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, formerly the National Arts Theatre. The exhibition will run until November 8.

CAFA President, Prof. Lai Labode, said the organisation was working with African governments to align policies on sourcing, production, trade and intellectual property to ensure that the continent derives greater economic value from its creative industries.

He explained that the initiative seeks to move African fashion beyond creativity and design into a structured, commercially viable industry capable of generating employment, attracting investment and competing in international markets.

Speaking ahead of the CANEX unveiling, Musawa said the Afroliganza initiative was designed to establish a structured and values-driven fashion economy rooted in African heritage, led by African institutions and positioned for global impact.

She stressed that investment in the fashion industry would create millions of jobs, particularly for women and young people, while opening new opportunities across manufacturing, textile processing, design and international trade.

Registered in Rwanda, with its headquarters office in Kigali and a desk at Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, CAFA is also working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure African Union adoption of the Charter.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD