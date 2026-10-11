Editorial

File photo: Naira

By

Punch Editorial Board

NIGERIA is heading to the 2027 elections with growing apprehension over campaign financing. That anxiety comes on top of an already troubling electoral landscape marked by killings, threats, inflammatory rhetoric, defections and relentless litigation.

Money is at the heart of much of this.

The Electoral Act 2026 has substantially raised campaign spending ceilings. Presidential candidates can now spend up to N10 billion, double the N5 billion ceiling under the repealed 2022 Act.

The governorship limit has risen from N1 billion to N3 billion; senatorial candidates from N100 million to N500 million; House of Representatives candidates from N70 million to N250 million; State House of Assembly candidates from N30 million to N100 million; and Area Council chairmanship candidates from N30 million to N100 million. The councillorship ceiling has doubled from N5 million to N10 million.

The limit on individual or entity donations has also been raised dramatically from N50 million to N500 million, a 900 per cent increase.

The National Assembly’s argument is understandable. The limits prescribed in the 2022 Act had become increasingly unrealistic amid inflation, the rising costs of political advertising, logistics and campaign organisation.

There is considerable merit in that argument. But increasing the legal ceilings without ensuring robust disclosure and enforcement risks normalising the very culture of extravagant election spending that the law is supposed to regulate.

The reality is that Nigerian elections have become extraordinarily expensive.

Advertising alone can consume huge sums. In some states, reports have emerged of proposed charges running into hundreds of millions of naira for opposition candidates seeking billboard space.

Campaign offices and party structures across the 36 states cost money. Candidates criss-cross the country in chartered aircraft. Convoys of cars, buses, security personnel, accommodation and rallies consume enormous resources.

The danger, therefore, is that the statutory ceiling becomes less a genuine limit than a convenient legal benchmark in an environment where actual spending is difficult to establish.

The ruling All Progressives Congress says its campaign funding will be financed largely through statutory dues from its members, which its General Secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, puts at 12.6 million members.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, however, has argued that it is not obliged to disclose how it mobilises funds for its campaigns. Its National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Mohammed, reportedly contended that the law does not prescribe how a political party should organise its campaign or mobilise Nigerians.

That argument underscores the central problem. Nigerians cannot be expected to trust a political financing system they cannot see.

The Electoral Act 2026 does, in fact, impose disclosure obligations on political parties. Section 90 requires parties to submit annual statements of assets and liabilities, sources of funds and other assets, and expenditure to INEC. The Commission’s 2026 regulations also require parties to submit audited returns covering election expenditure, including amounts spent, items of expenditure and donor details.

The issue, therefore, is no longer simply whether the law contains disclosure provisions. It is whether those provisions will be enforced rigorously, consistently and publicly.

INEC must not allow political parties to treat financial disclosure as an optional exercise. The electoral commission should demand complete records, scrutinise them and publish the information in a form that citizens, journalists and civil-society organisations can readily examine.

This is particularly important because the Electoral Act itself provides for sanctions. A candidate who breaches the spending ceiling faces a fine of one per cent of the permitted limit, imprisonment for up to 12 months, or both.

A political party that exceeds the permitted limit may forfeit the excess and face a fine of up to N10 million. Parties that fail to file audited election returns can face a fine of up to N10 million, with an additional N1 million for every day the return remains outstanding.

But laws without enforcement are little more than declarations of intent.

INEC must therefore strengthen its Election and Party Monitoring structures and equip them to follow the money from the donor to the party, from the party to the candidate and from the candidate to the campaign contractor.

Banks, financial institutions, the security agencies and anti-corruption bodies should cooperate with INEC where transactions raise legitimate questions about the source or destination of campaign funds. The objective should not be political harassment but financial accountability.

In established democracies like the United States, campaign finance disclosures provide extensive information on contributions and expenditure, enabling the public and watchdog organisations to scrutinise political money.

Former President Barack Obama and Vice-President Kamala Harris raised over $700 million and $1 billion respectively during their election campaigns according to disclosed records.

The same principle applies in the United Kingdom, where political parties and campaigners operate under defined reporting and disclosure requirements.

Transparency does not mean politicians must campaign without money. Elections cost money. Large countries require extensive logistics, communication and mobilisation. Legitimate fundraising is not itself evidence of wrongdoing.

But democracy becomes vulnerable when voters cannot determine who is financing the politicians seeking their votes.

Nigeria’s problem has historically been the gap between the rules and reality. Spending limits are prescribed, yet actual expenditure can be difficult to verify.

Donations are regulated, yet tracing the ultimate source of political money remains challenging.

Financial returns are required, yet citizens rarely have easy access to a comprehensive picture of what parties received, from whom and how the money was spent.

That gap must not survive into 2027.

The N500 million individual donation ceiling, in particular, deserves close public scrutiny. A single donor can now provide an enormous war chest to a candidate or political party. At such a scale, Nigerians have a legitimate interest in knowing not merely that the money was received, but who provided it, where it came from and what was done with it.

The same applies to corporate and institutional interests. Political financing must not become a back door through which private interests purchase influence over public policy.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan has repeatedly pledged credible elections. The credibility of those elections will depend not only on what happens at polling units but also on what happens long before election day, particularly in the opaque world of political finance.

The commission must demonstrate that campaign-finance regulations are not ornamental provisions buried in the Electoral Act. They must be living rules, enforced impartially against parties and candidates regardless of their political strength.

The security and anti-graft agencies should support that effort. Civil society and the media should scrutinise the disclosures. Political parties should embrace transparency rather than resist it.

Ultimately, Nigerians are entitled to know who is paying for the politics being sold to them.

An election in which votes are counted but political money cannot be accounted for is only partially transparent. If the 2027 elections are to command public confidence, INEC must follow the money as relentlessly as it follows the ballot.

Punch Editorial Board

Punch Nigeria Limited