by Nduka Chiejina, Abuja

Keystone Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Mr Murtala Mohammed as Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Limited, replacing Mr Hassan Imam, effective November 26, 2026. BuyMaps

The appointment, announced by the apex bank on Thursday, is part of its efforts to maintain stability and confidence in the country’s banking industry.

In a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Department, Mr Michael Akuka, the CBN said it made the appointment in exercising its powers under the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020.

According to the statement, the decision aligns with the bank’s responsibility to ensure financial institutions operate safely and remain stable.

“The appointment is consistent with the CBN’s mandate to promote a safe, sound and stable financial system,” the statement said.

The apex bank also moved to reassure customers, depositors, and other stakeholders that the leadership change would not disrupt the bank’s operations or affect access to banking services.

It said Keystone Bank remained fully operational, with all banking services continuing normally and customers’ deposits secure.

“The CBN wishes to reassure depositors, customers and other stakeholders that Keystone Bank Limited remains fully operational, with banking services continuing as normal and depositors’ funds remaining secure,” it stated.

The assurance aims to maintain public confidence in the bank and prevent customer concerns over the change in leadership.

The CBN said it remained committed to protecting depositors’ interests and ensuring that banks and other financial institutions maintained sound operations.

It added that safeguarding customers’ funds and preserving the stability of the banking sector remained central to its responsibilities.

The appointment takes immediate effect from November 26, 2026.

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.