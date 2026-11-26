Samson Akintaro

Senior Analyst

CBN authorises banks to sell up to $1 million in cash to BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted banks approval to sell up to $1 million in cash to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, significantly increasing the amount of physical dollar liquidity available to the retail foreign exchange market.

The new dispensation takes effect on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and allows the entire $1 million allocation to be accessed in cash, compared with the previous arrangement that restricted cash withdrawals to 25% of the approved amount.

Sources familiar with the development told Nairametrics that the CBN communicated the approval to banks through an email, authorising them to increase dollar cash sales to BDCs.

The apex bank is also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where required to facilitate the transactions.

Under the previous arrangement, banks were permitted to sell a maximum of $150,000 weekly to BDC operators, but only 25% of the allocation, equivalent to $37,500, could be accessed in physical cash.

New limit to ease FX pressure

The significant increase in cash-dollar liquidity available to BDCs through the banking system is expected to ease pressure in the forex market.

Analysts say this would improve the availability of physical dollars in the retail foreign exchange market and ease some of the supply constraints that have contributed to pressure in the parallel market.

Unlike electronic dollar transfers, physical cash remains particularly important in the retail foreign exchange segment, where individuals and small businesses often require dollar notes for travel, personal transactions, and other legitimate needs.

The previous restriction, which limited cash access to just a quarter of banks’ weekly dollar sales to BDCs, meant operators had to rely on other channels to meet demand for physical foreign currency.

CBN says current pressure on Naira is temporary

The increase in dollar limits comes a day after the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso attributed the recent pressure on the Nigerian currency to seasonal factors, including portfolio investors adjusting their positions towards the end of the year and domestic businesses seeking to hedge against possible foreign exchange movements ahead of the new year.

He also identified increased spending associated with the forthcoming general elections as another source of demand pressure in the foreign exchange market.

According to Cardoso, the CBN expects the volatility to moderate significantly as Nigeria moves into 2027.

He said the country’s external position was also supported by favourable current account balances and sustained diaspora remittance inflows.

The governor disclosed that diaspora remittances were close to $1.9 billion in the preceding month, describing the inflows as an important source of support for the country’s external buffers.

Naira slips to N1,396.50/$ at official market

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian currency weakened further on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to N1,396.50/$ at the official window, its weakest closing level in nearly nine months.

According to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data the closing rate represents a depreciation of N3.50, or 0.25%, from N1,393/$ recorded on Monday, November 23.

The last time the official closing rate was slightly weaker was March 6, when the local currency closed at N1,398/$, while the naira also depreciated in the parallel market to N1,445/$.

Nairametrics