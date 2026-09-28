By Timileyin Akinmoyeje

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has refused to provide the Auditor General of the Federation with its investigation report on a $6.23 million fraud case at its Abuja branch, even after its internal audit flagged the transaction, FIJ has gathered.

This was disclosed in the Auditor General of the Federation in Volume II of the 2023 Annual report published in August and quoted by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in a letter demanding answers from CBN.

According to SERAP, the Auditor General reported that the CBN’s internal audit flagged a possible fraud at its Abuja branch involving over $6.2 million. The report stated that the money was spent based on a request for election funding made by late Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former president.

But when the Auditor General’s audit team sought to verify the matter, the CBN failed to make its investigation report available to them. The Auditor General consequently noted in his report that the money may have been lost and that the payments may have been fraudulent. He recommended that the funds be recovered and remitted to the treasury.

The $6.23 million at the centre of this investigation was withdrawn from the CBN’s Abuja vault on February 8, 2023, during the tenure of Godwin Emefiele, former governor of the apex bank. The money was withdrawn to fund foreign election observers for the 2023 general elections.

A special investigation panel set up by the Federal Government subsequently looked into the transaction and reported that a letter carrying Buhari’s signature and authorising election-related funding was forged.

The panel also found that the withdrawal was processed through several CBN officials before the cash was released to persons it said were not fully identified. This matter would eventually form part of the criminal case against Emefiele.

In April, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness told an FCT High Court in Abuja that the commission’s investigation found that $6.23 million had been removed from the CBN vault under the pretext of paying foreign election observers.

The witness also said documents used to authorise the payment were recovered from the CBN and that signatures attributed to Buhari and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha were found to have been forged. Emefiele has denied these.

SERAP has now asked Cardoso and the CBN to publish the findings of the internal investigation, disclose measures taken to recover the money and establish responsibility for the transaction. The organisation also gave the CBN seven days to account for the $6.23 million or face legal action.

WHAT THE AUDITOR GENERAL FOUND

The $6.23 million transaction was one of several CBN-related issues flagged in the Auditor General’s 2023 report.

According to SERAP, the Auditor General found that the CBN had failed to recover more than N1.25 trillion in intervention loans granted to state governments in 2023.

SERAP also mentioned that the report an flagged the apex bank’s failure to recover N116.18 billion in loans granted to distressed and liquidated banks.

On the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, SERAP said the Auditor General reported that N262.86 billion disbursed to support farmers remained in the custody of some participating anchors, while the CBN failed to provide auditors with the list and number of beneficiaries and information on the programme’s impact.

SERAP further said the Auditor General identified other unresolved issues, including the CBN’s inability to account for seven boxes of Awaiting Examination currency notes and abandoned unserviceable vehicles at its Lagos and Abeokuta branches.

For the election-related payment, however, the audit focused predominantly on weaknesses within the CBN’s internal processes.

SERAP asked the CBN to identify persons or entities responsible for the affected transactions, take disciplinary action where necessary and refer suspected criminal conduct to the EFCC, ICPC and other relevant authorities.

The organisation also called for an independent forensic reconciliation of the sums identified in the audit report and the recovery of any public funds found to have been diverted, lost or improperly paid.

Foundation For Investigative Journalism

Email: info@fij.ng