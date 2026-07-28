By Nkiruka Nnorom

The United States Mission in Nigeria has cautioned Nigerian travellers that the expiration date on a US visa does not determine how long they can legally remain in the US, as authorities intensify scrutiny over visa overstays.

In a reminder posted on its official X handle on Sunday, the Mission said the length of stay is determined solely by Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, officers at the port of entry.

“Reminder! The length of time an international visitor is allowed to stay in the United States is determined by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer upon your arrival, NOT your visa expiration date,” the Mission stated under its #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign.

It explained that a US visa only grants travellers permission to travel to a US port of entry and request admission.

“The CBP officer determines your ‘Admit Until Date’ upon your arrival, and you can check the date upon which you must depart online at http://i94.cbp.dhs.gov,” the Mission added.

The advisory comes amid increased Washington’s attention on visa overstays by Nigerian nationals. US immigration data and recent policy statements have shown Washington is placing more focus on countries with high rates of non-compliance, with Nigeria among those flagged for review.

The Mission had repeatedly warned that overstaying the “Admit Until Date” even with a valid visa can result in immigration violations, cancellation of existing visas, and ineligibility for future US visas.

US authorities have in recent years expressed concern over rising cases of visa overstays globally. Nigeria has been specifically mentioned in US Department of Homeland Security reports as one of the countries with notable overstay rates among student and visitor visa categories.

Official data showed that Nigeria has a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 5.56 per cent, while the overstay rate for student and exchange visas (F, M, and J) reached 11.90 per cent.

In response, the US Mission in Nigeria has ramped up its #VisaWiseTravelSmart public awareness campaign to educate applicants on visa rules, interview preparation, and compliance after travel.

Officials noted that visa overstays not only affect the individual traveller but can also lead to stricter visa processing for other Nigerians, including longer wait times and increased documentary requirements.

With thousands of Nigerians applying for US visas monthly for education, business, and tourism, the Mission urged travellers to check their I-94 records immediately after arrival and depart before their authorised date to protect their travel history.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria