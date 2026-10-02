By

Ademola Oni

As the state Bureau Chief of The PUNCH in Ogun State in 2009, I was instructed to do a feature on Oyan Dam located 20 kilometres north-west of Abeokuta and directly under the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority. The instruction was clear: do a feature on the moribund 9MW hydroelectric power project at the dam, inaugurated by the Shehu Shagari civilian administration in 1983, and why it had refused to generate power for Nigerians 26 years later.

I will spare you the details of how the assignment, which was attended to with dispatch, landed me in trouble, not with law enforcement agents or the officials of the OORBDA but an ‘insider’. If the former Managing Director of PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Sir Ademola Osinubi (worthy namesake), and the former Executive Director, Publications, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, are reading this, they will remember this sordid experience when I was cursed and insulted for doing my job honestly!

The then aggressor and I became ‘friends’ a few years after in a manner I couldn’t honestly explain. In fact, a sly character told a family friend that my former traducer was my godfather, not knowing she was talking ‘offside’; a case of walls having ears.

I won’t bore you with the long details of how I gained access to the heavily guarded facility in my big-boy air-conditioned Toyota Corolla, graciously sold to me by my best man, Steve Akinola (this one is truly a big boy o!) two years earlier, and my well-tailored suit issuing well-calculated commands more commanding than the man behind the wheels.

Oyan Dam was conceived as a project to supply raw water to Abeokuta and its environs; to generate nine megawatts of electricity from three turbines; boost fishery and facilitate a well-coordinated irrigation system in different areas of the state. For people familiar with the state capital’s topography, getting potable water is a real deal in some areas of the ancient city.

For reasons beyond the scope of this piece, I can’t explain why only one of the three turbines meant to generate 9MW of electricity was installed despite having the facilities for the turbines on site 26 years after inauguration. Worse still, the 3MW generated by the installed turbine was cocooned within the precinct of the dam while most parts of the state capital, especially the water plants, continually reeled under the heavy yoke of blackout.

Interestingly, what Oyan Dam has not been able to actualise in its core operational mandates, it has achieved in the notorious flooding of Lagos and Ogun states every year. In what it calls a controlled release of water from its 270 million cubic metres of water capacity dam, the facility ensures the thorough flooding of most floodplains in Lagos and Ogun states. The controlled release of the water from the dam is said to be better than waiting for the dam to collapse altogether.

In 2012, the flooding in the OPIC Isheri area of Ogun State and some areas in Lagos occasioned by the release of the Oyan Dam water was severe enough to attract a visit by the then President Goodluck Jonathan. The body of water threatened to swallow the Long Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Jonathan promised a donation of N500m for the dredging of the Ogun River in order to lessen the impact of subsequent flooding. Some said the money was released but the annual flooding hasn’t stopped as the dredging was not done.

I have mentioned the Oyan Dam-aided flooding here to draw attention to the national flooding which has become an annual ritual. It is not meant to hang Oyan Dam. The river basin is not responsible for the decision of some people to build on floodplains where they observe the annual migration to uplands when the yearly visitor comes calling.

Flooding is a natural occurrence, no doubt. It is not a Nigerian problem; it is a global one. When some cities were flooded a week ago in Spain, not even the inner recesses of the metro line (under the surface) was spared. The world was perplexed when a catastrophic flood hit Nepal in August leaving no fewer than 1,400 people dead and about 5,000 missing.

While humans may not be able to stop flooding, certain steps can help societies manage its impacts, and Nigeria appears unwilling to rise to the challenge of adequate preparation and continuous improvement to mitigate this yearly scourge.

In its annual customary alert, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency warned that 17 states are at risk of severe flooding between the September and October rains, averaging about 360mm, especially along major rivers and coastal areas. Before the warning could get to the residents, some casualties have been recorded in some flooding incidents across the country with many more projected to follow as it has always been the trend.

It is not gratifying to repeat the same commentaries about flood warnings every year, especially concerning the areas bordering river courses which can be better managed. It does not portray the authorities and the people in a positive light. The intractable problem is not due to a lack of adequate warnings but the unwillingness of the state and federal governments to take concrete steps to manage the annual crisis.

Three months ago, I shuddered at the prospect of any tangible remedial projects being executed to curb flooding in the country when the National Economic Council announced the release of N83.21bn to states to address flooding in their domains. I believe that President Bola Tinubu is well-equipped to know that such money is simply ‘cash for the boys’ as usual. Federal funds released to states without tying them to specific projects to be executed and setting up monitoring teams, not from the ministries, to ensure the projects are done within a time frame, are wasted funds, thrown into a sinkhole.

Will Tinubu pretend not to know the abuses that the ineffectual ecological fund has been subjected to by state governors? A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema (2007 – 2015), is still standing trial for allegedly stealing N11bn from the ecological fund during his tenure. The trial is still crawling, 11 years after he left office. The state government has meanwhile ‘waived off’ another N5bn SURE-P fund fraud case against the ex-governor. You asked why? How I go know?

A week ago, a misguided politician celebrated the former governor with front page newspaper adverts to mark his birthday. Tell me, what moral right does anyone have to condemn or stop other emerging thieves in our midst when their senior colleagues walk the streets and corridors of power with flowing agbada after the atrocities they have perpetrated against the people?

About 14 years ago, when Mrs. Sarah Ochekpe was the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, a heavy flood took over Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, turning the roads into mighty rivers and most parts of the state capital into a small ocean. Motorists and commuters were stranded for days due to the unusual flooding. Many other states were equally affected by the heavy flooding.

Ochekpe, who was later to be jailed for six years for N450m PDP campaign fund fraud, was bold enough to admit that the Cameroonian authorities had warned Nigeria of an impending release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon. The dam is a hydroelectric dam on the Benue River in northern Cameroon.

Years earlier, Nigeria and Cameroon had brainstormed ways to manage the impact of the dam’s water release. Nigeria was to construct holding/artificial dams along the Benue River course to ensure the dams hold the large volume of water from the dam that pours directly into the Benue River.

For reasons not easily discerned by mere mortals, Nigeria failed to make any provision for the artificial dams (and has refused to do so decades later). Since dams are not meant to hold volumes of water beyond their installed capacities, Cameroon started releasing water from the Lagdo Dam regardless of the situation in Nigeria, resulting in serial heavy flooding in the country that has continued for years.

The NiMet flood forecast is without doubt authentic ─ that heavy rainfall in September and October would lead to flooding in 17 states. No one can stop that. What the report does not state is that the Federal Government has refused to construct artificial dams to accommodate excess water released from the hydroelectric dam in Cameroon, since it is not within Nigeria’s power to stop Cameroon from releasing water from the dam.

The same applies to the ordeals of residents of low-lying areas in Ogun and Lagos states who are subjected to the yearly torture of flooding whenever Oyan Dam releases its excess water. Constructing at least two artificial dams on the Ogun River between the dam and the Lagos Lagoon will curtail the annual flood festival residents are forced to celebrate in the two states.

It is certain that the usual heavy flooding in the North-Central and South-East will reduce significantly if the FG makes the creation of artificial dams a priority project instead of sharing money for flood control among state governors who appear to have devised personal uses for the cash instead of fighting flooding in their domains.

The affected communities host Nigerians who equally deserve to be protected and supported to realise their long-held dreams regardless of their political and religious affiliations or social standing.

Ademola Oni

Punch Nigeria Limited