— Applauds president’s resolve to tackle nation’s challenges

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The American president, Donald Trump, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to tackle issues plaguing Nigeria, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, saying it is an honour to stand with his administration in the fight against terrorists.

In a letter to President Tinubu dated July 6, 2026, Trump said the US–Nigeria relationship has flourished in recent times, with the two sides working closely in key areas, particularly in tackling security challenges afflicting parts of Nigeria.

He applauded Tinubu’s resolve to tackle the problems confronting the country, especially the violence affecting Christian communities.

Trump said it is a true honour to stand with Tinubu in the fight against terrorists and to help make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous.

The letter read: “Dear Mr President, “Thank you for your thoughtful letter. Your kind words mean a great deal to me, and I appreciate your decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people.

“I applaud your resolve to tackle the issues plaguing your nation, especially the violence affecting Christian communities, and it is a true honor to stand with you in the fight against terrorists and to make the Federal Republic of Nigeria stronger and more prosperous.

“The United States–Nigeria relationship is crucial at a time when conflict has spread across West Africa and around the world.

“We both share a mutual goal of confronting terrorism in all its forms, and our historic US–Nigeria 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap has established a robust framework to accomplish this feat.

“I am proud to have deployed United States Special Operations Forces—among the most elite military units anywhere in the world—to equip the brave men and women of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the skills, tools and intelligence they need to protect your homeland and ensure the safety and security of citizens, particularly those of faith who have been under attack.

“I look forward to our continued discussions over the course of my presidency.”

In November last year, Trump and Tinubu agreed to establish a Joint Working Group co‑chaired by the national security advisers of Nigeria and the United States.

Through the work of the group, the two sides agreed several steps, including training, intelligence sharing, and joint operations to roll back terrorist activities.

A highlight of the collaboration was the coordinated May 16 attack on ISIS hideouts in the Lake Chad area, which led to the killing of the group’s top leader, Abubakar Al‑Minoki, and many of his lieutenants.

Last week, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Frank Garcia, visited Abuja, where he met senior government officials and pledged to strengthen cooperation between Abuja and Washington, DC, in security and other areas.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria