Ademola Oni

I don’t know him personally; I have heard a lot of positive attributes of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, that made it almost impossible to believe that the minister had a hand in the death of a nurse, Mary Habila, in a guest house in the ex-governor’s Uburu residence in Ebonyi State. According to Umahi, the nurse, working with the Dave Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, had lived in the same house for about three years.

I do not pray for people to die, no matter how old, but I have come to realise that it’s a phase every homo sapiens must pass through. Even the Bible confirms it: “A time to be born and a time to die.”

What saddens me when I hear about the death of young persons, like Citizen Mary, is the pain in the immediate family, which had invested so much in the upbringing of the departed. One equally believes that the deceased, having departed this world at such a young age, had a lot of dreams that will ultimately be buried with him or her. What about the circle of friends, who would discover that one of the shining lights of the circle had suddenly disappeared, never to be seen anymore? The thoughts of the pain get deeper when the departed left behind young children who do not even understand the implications of what had happened, leaving the burdens for the partner to shoulder alone. This latter does not apply to Citizen Mary, though.

One of our friends, Akin (58), passed on in November 2024, but we didn’t hear about his passing immediately. Even at that, we still hoped, a week after the death, that the story wasn’t true. The burden of holding a family in place these days is huge; let alone left for one of the partners. An elderly man, Baba Abatan (88) (honestly, he didn’t look it at all), had died peacefully 10 days ago. Expectedly, the reactions were different. One thing is, however, certain. We still don’t want our family members to leave us even if they are over 100 years old, and of course, living a good life.

My concern with Citizen Mary’s death is the time that was left for speculation by those who should have spoken immediately after the sad incident. Do people die? Yes! Do people prepare for death? Not all the time. Are we certain about the causes of death, especially if they are not in accidents or gun attacks? Only a medical practitioner can do that.

All the reports that I relied on to take an informed position simply detailed how the nurse was rushed to the hospital, with no report able to tell Nigerians the circumstances of the death. Later reports told us Citizen Mary, who had already died, was found naked, ostensibly to make the story look good as if the nurse slept in the room with the minister. The narrative failed to supply any background of what happened the previous night before the death.

This left Nigerians still feeding on the ‘concoction’ we call stories for about two weeks. It became one-way traffic – a distress call and confirmed dead in the hospital. Reporters were then supplied the weapon to write their stories by filling in the gap according to their fantasies.

Predictably, the opposition parties went into a frenzy. Without the detailed account of what happened in Uburu, the minister was asked to resign, and a full-scale investigation be launched into the “controversial” death of the nurse. Must we politicise all facets of our national lives, including the death of a young lady, regardless of the pains the family might be going through at the moment? Must we subject everything to “bad belle” as a result of the political party the subject of a discussion belongs to?

Nigerians should begin to understand that there is no difference between the politicians in the All Progressives Congress, the African Democratic Congress, the National Democratic Coalition, and the Peoples Democratic Party. Most of today’s politicians have circulated all the above parties to realise their personal ambitions. The citizens hardly count in their order of priority while the mentality remains the same, regardless of the political parties. You may be doing yourself a serious disservice if you decide to stick your neck out to vouch for any of them to be different at critical times.

I have come to praise Umahi for his stubborn approach to road construction and supervision across the nation. He brushed aside the solid fight the importers of asphalt mounted against his preference for concrete in road construction in the country. I won’t bore you with my findings, especially not being an engineer. The menace of abandoned projects has reduced, while non-performing contractors know that their contracts could be revoked.

Two solid weeks after the death of the young nurse, Umahi himself did what should have been done more than a week before then by outlining what happened, where it took place and the likely background of what happened. He was also able to tell Nigerians the medical condition of Citizen Mary and why she was discovered naked in her apartment in the guest house. The nurse was suspected to be preparing to take a shower, as the bathroom tap was still running when rescuers were able to gain access into her apartment.

I won’t blame you if you ask more questions, especially regarding Citizen Mary family’s opposition to an autopsy. It is only an autopsy on her body that will help unravel the exact cause of her death. That would have been the saner thing to do. That would give an idea of what killed the young lady, but the grieving family, in a suit, opposed the idea, saying it’s against the people’s tradition.

I heard Umahi threatened to go to court to test the author of the cybercrime law with Citizen Mary’s stories. I’m not sure he will go ahead with the threat. Partly, he gave room for the speculations. I don’t know who told the minister that keeping mum on such an incident on the premises of a high-profile politician was the only option to follow. The time the incident happened was kept under wraps until it was leaked, and the minister only reacted possibly two weeks after Citizen Mary’s death and the opposition of her family to an autopsy was made public. Haba! How would some people not suspect that the family had been put under pressure to come up with such a position?

If the proper disclosure had been made, the minister would not be working with some lawyers at the moment (I hope he’s not) preparing court papers against some perceived enemies. He would dedicate more time to the supervision of some of the ongoing federal roads across the country, not fighting court cases that will end up generating bad blood between him and some of his colleagues and journalists.

The lesson is very simple: Give full disclosure before a controversy snowballs into a full-blown crisis. If full disclosure had been made, the Prince of Fraud wouldn’t have taken a whole nation for a ride for too long a time, lying against innocent men that he ‘bought’ his fake agency with N400m, but people who are expected to speak kept quiet for too long.

Punch Nigeria Ltd