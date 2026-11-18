By Emmanuella Ekele

Kekere-Ekun

The Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday, swore in 12 new Appeal Court Justices, charging them to do everything humanly possible to decide cases according to relevant laws and their individual conscience to sustain and enhance the integrity of the judiciary.

The CJN urged them to dispense justice without being unduly influenced by seniority, reputation, personal affinity or the desire for unanimity.

According to her, judicial office is increasingly exercised in an environment in which decisions are subjected to immediate public commentary.adding that they must remain conscious of the reality without allowing it to influence your adjudicatory responsibilities.

“Public approval must not be the basis for you to depart from the law, just as criticism must not deter you from reaching a decision that your conscience and the law require.

“Your judicial independence must be guarded against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships.

“Conduct yourselves in a manner that leaves no reasonable basis for doubt about your impartiality. The diversity of your professional backgrounds should also enrich the work of the Court.

“Your experience in different jurisdictions will provide valuable insights into the legal and social realities of our country. Bring that experience to your deliberations, but always subject it to the common discipline of constitutional adjudication. The law must be applied consistently, fairly and without prejudice.

“I encourage you to remain committed to continuing judicial education. The legal landscape is constantly evolving, with developments in digital commerce, data protection, intellectual property, financial regulation, labour relations and other emerging fields. Artificial intelligence is also changing the way legal information is generated and accessed.

“Today marks an important transition in your judicial careers. By the oaths you have just taken, you assume the responsibilities of Justices of the Court of Appeal, an institution whose work is central to the administration of justice and the development of our jurisprudence. I congratulate each of you on this elevation and welcome you to this new phase of judicial service.

“Your Lordship’s appointments bring together judicial experience from different parts of the country and from courts with distinct jurisdictions and responsibilities.

“Some of you come from the High Courts of Gombe, Bayelsa, Cross River, Benue, Kebbi, Taraba and Ondo States. Others have served at the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and the Customary Courts of Appeal of Ekiti and Plateau States.

“This breadth of experience is valuable. It brings to the Court of Appeal different professional perspectives, shaped by varied jurisdictions, legal traditions and the practical realities of adjudication across our Federation.

“Each of Your Lordships has spent years discharging judicial responsibilities and developing the experience and temperament required for this office.

“Your elevation recognises that service, while placing before you a new set of 3 demands. The experience you bring will serve you well, but the transition to an appellate court requires an appreciation of a different mode of adjudication.

” In the courts from which most of you have been elevated, you have ordinarily exercised jurisdiction as the sole presiding Judge. You heard the parties, controlled proceedings, evaluated the evidence, resolved the issues and delivered decisions in the exercise of your individual judicial authority.

“At the Court of Appeal, you will sit with other Justices in panels, deliberate collectively and arrive at decisions through a process of judicial engagement.

“This calls for teamwork, a willingness to engage with the views of colleagues, test your initial conclusions and consider issues from perspectives that may differ from your own. The effectiveness of a collegiate court depends on the quality of this engagement.

“I encourage you to approach panel conferences through preparation with intellectual openness and mutual respect. Listen attentively, contribute meaningfully and be prepared to reconsider a position where the arguments persuade you to do so.

“The ability to listen and reflect is a mark of judicial maturity. Seek guidance from your more experienced colleagues on the appellate Bench.

“You are called upon to promote consistency in the application of the law, clarify legal principles, correct errors where necessary and contribute to the coherent development of our jurisprudence.

“This requires a disciplined and principled approach to appellate adjudication. An appeal is not an invitation to rehear a case simply because another judicial officer might have reached a different conclusion.

“You must identify the complaints properly raised, examine the record of proceedings, consider the findings and reasoning of the court below, and determine whether the law justifies appellate intervention.

“Particular care is required when reviewing findings of fact and the evaluation of evidence, especially where the appellate court has not had the opportunity to observe the witnesses.

“The task is to correct errors where they are established, while respecting findings that are properly supported by the evidence and the applicable law.

“I urge you to give equal attention to the quality and clarity of your judgments”, she charged them.

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