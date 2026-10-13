By : Adenike Ibirogba

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun (CJN)

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 68 legal practitioners as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). The ceremony took place on Monday at the opening of the 2026/2027 Legal Year.

The swearing-in comes about three months after the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) approved the 68 nominees. The committee cleared their elevation during its 174th plenary session, which was chaired by Justice Kekere-Ekun.

A statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Kabir Eniola, gave a breakdown of the new silks.

According to the statement, the 68 successful candidates comprise 67 advocates and one academic, Professor Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri.

The recipients were drawn from practitioners who have demonstrated the standards required for elevation under the applicable guidelines. This means each of the 68 met the requirements set out for the conferment before being approved by the committee.

The process by which the rank is conferred is overseen by the LPPC. The committee considers applications and determines which candidates are eligible, in line with the rules governing the award. It was through this procedure that the 68 nominees were cleared at the committee’s 174th plenary session, about three months before the swearing-in.

The ceremony also coincided with the commencement of the 2026/2027 legal year. The swearing-in of the new Senior Advocates therefore took place as part of the proceedings marking the start of the new legal year, with the Chief Justice of Nigeria presiding over the induction of the 68 lawyers.

GUARDIAN Newspapers