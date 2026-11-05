CoAS, Shaibu. Photo: File

By

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has highlighted key achievements recorded by the Nigerian Army in his first 365 days in office, including the planned expansion of the force from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel.

In a post obtained from the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Wednesday, Shaibu disclosed this in a goodwill message to officers, soldiers, civilian staff and their families as he reviewed his first year in office.

He said the Federal Government’s approval for the expansion and recruitment represented significant steps towards strengthening the Army’s capacity to address the country’s security challenges.

“One of the most significant achievements in the past year is the Federal Government’s approval to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions, along with the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel,” he said.

According to him, the initiatives are expected to improve territorial coverage, strengthen operational responsiveness and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country.

“The expansion is intended to strengthen our territorial coverage, improve operational responsiveness, enhance the protection of vulnerable communities and provide greater capacity for sustained security operations across the country,” Shaibu stated.

The Army chief said his administration had focused on improving operational effectiveness, institutional capacity and professional standards in line with the service’s constitutional responsibilities.

He noted that the Army’s transformation agenda was guided by five strategic pillars: Professional Excellence, Robust Administration, Operational Readiness, Strategic Cooperation and Exemplary Leadership.

Shaibu said the pillars were anchored on a Soldier-First Culture, which prioritised the welfare, motivation, dignity and professional development of personnel.

He commended officers and soldiers serving in various operational theatres, particularly those involved in operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other security threats.

“I particularly commend our gallant officers and soldiers serving in the various operational theatres, especially those engaged in ongoing operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other threats to our national security,” he said.

He also paid tribute to personnel who lost their lives in the service of the country and encouraged wounded soldiers undergoing recovery.

“I acknowledge with profound respect the sacrifices of personnel who have paid the supreme price in the service of our fatherland and honour their memory. To our wounded personnel and those undergoing recovery, I offer my sincere appreciation and encouragement,” he added.

The Army chief urged personnel to maintain professionalism, respect human rights and comply with the rules of engagement while carrying out their duties.

On welfare, Shaibu disclosed that 489 two-bedroom flats and 192 three-bedroom flats had been delivered to personnel under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme.

He added that additional accommodation projects were ongoing, while existing facilities across military barracks were being renovated to address housing needs.

“In this regard, over 489 units of two-bedroom flats and 192 units of three-bedroom flats have been delivered to personnel under the Affordable Home Ownership Option for All Soldiers Scheme,” he said.

“Furthermore, additional accommodation are being constructed and renovated across our barracks to address the quartering needs of our personnel.”

Shaibu also acknowledged the contributions of military families, particularly spouses and children, noting that their sacrifices helped sustain personnel through deployments, frequent relocations and other challenges associated with military service.

He reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to supporting families of fallen personnel and improving the welfare of serving officers and soldiers.

“The welfare of our personnel and their families remains a command responsibility,” he said, urging commanders at all levels to make the well-being of their personnel a priority.

The Army chief expressed confidence in the service’s ability to overcome prevailing security challenges and meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He urged personnel to build on the achievements recorded in the past year while addressing areas requiring improvement.

“Together, we shall consolidate our gains and advance the transformation of our Army into a more capable, resilient and technologically enabled force,” Shaibu said.

Gilbert Ekugbe

Gilbert Ekugbe is a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over a decade of experience reporting on business and economic affairs. He covers markets, corporate developments, finance, and Nigeria’s broader economic landscape. His reporting is informed by extensive newsroom experience and a strong commitment to accuracy and responsible journalism, helping readers understand complex business issues.

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