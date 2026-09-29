Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged newly commissioned officers of Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29/2026 to provide professional and decisive leadership as the Nigerian Army expands its manpower and specialised capabilities....

By Kazeem Kasali

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged newly commissioned officers of Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29/2026 to provide professional and decisive leadership as the Nigerian Army expands its manpower and specialised capabilities.

Shaibu gave the charge on Friday at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry Parade Ground, Jaji, Kaduna State, where he also unveiled the Nigerian Army Airborne Training School at the Jaji Military Cantonment.

The COAS said the commissioning came at a significant phase in the Army’s transformation, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s approval for the expansion of the Army from eight to 12 divisions and the recruitment of an additional 28,000 soldiers.

He said the expansion places greater responsibility on officers to translate increased manpower and an expanded force structure into improved operational readiness and combat power.

According to him, manpower alone cannot guarantee better security outcomes without competent leadership capable of making sound and timely decisions under demanding operational conditions.

Shaibu urged the new officers to lead by example, earn the trust of their troops and place mission accomplishment and troop welfare above personal interests.

He reminded them that while rank confers authority, character, integrity, competence and personal example inspire confidence and willing followership.

The COAS also tasked the officers to remain combat-ready regardless of their professional specialisations, continuously develop their tactical competence, maintain physical fitness and embrace emerging technologies.

He specifically cited unmanned systems, surveillance capabilities, intelligence fusion and digital communications as areas officers must understand as the character of warfare evolves.

Shaibu further urged the officers to strengthen cooperation with sister services, the Nigeria Police Force, intelligence agencies, paramilitary organisations and other stakeholders to improve intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

At the unveiling of the Nigerian Army Airborne Training School, the COAS described the institution as a strategic investment in developing highly skilled and mission-ready personnel for complex airborne and special operations.

He said the changing character of warfare and increasing sophistication of asymmetric threats require a highly trained and adaptable force.

According to him, the school will serve as a centre of excellence for airborne operations, parachuting, air assault and other specialised military skills.

Shaibu tasked the Commandant and instructors to develop rigorous and operationally relevant training programmes that reflect global best practices and Nigeria’s security realities.

He also assured the institution of continued support from Army Headquarters.

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