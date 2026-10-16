Rich Asplund - Barchart - CDT Columnist

Chocolate swirls processed cocoa by Jitendrajadhav via iStock

December ICE NY cocoa (CCZ26) closed up +96 (+1.67%) on Thursday, and December ICE London cocoa #7 (CAZ26) closed up +45 (+1.04%).

Cocoa prices settled higher on Thursday amid signs of stronger global cocoa demand. The Cocoa Association of Asia reported Thursday that Q3 Asian cocoa grindings rose by a record +29% y/y to 233,767 MT, well above expectations of +15% y/y. The European Cocoa Association also reported that Q3 European cocoa grindings unexpectedly rose +3.2% to 348,215 MT, versus expectations of a -3.9% y/y decline.

On Wednesday, NY cocoa posted a 1-month high and London cocoa a 6-week high amid reports that heavy rains in the Ivory Coast are hindering farmer access to cocoa farms just as the harvest begins. Excessive rainfall in the Ivory Coast has cut off roads and damaged bridges, slowing deliveries to ports and keeping farmers from harvesting.

Cocoa prices have underlying medium-term support from future weather concerns. The US Climate Prediction Center said the El Niño weather pattern that emerged across the equatorial Pacific last month will likely be one of the strongest in more than 75 years. An El Niño typically brings warmer, drier conditions to West Africa, reducing soil moisture, stressing cocoa trees, and lowering yields.

Cocoa prices also have underlying support from early surveys of the 2026/27 Ivory Coast cocoa crop, which show below-average cherelle formation on cocoa trees, signaling a weak outlook for the main cocoa harvest, which began this month. Early crop assessments show poor pod development and an average estimate of 1.8 MMT for the season starting in September, down -18% from about 2.2 MMT in 2025/26. Concerns about the quality of this year’s West African cocoa crops stem from cloudy weather and limited sunshine in the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which have allowed black pod disease to spread and reduce cocoa bean quality.

Concern about a smaller cocoa crop from Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, is bullish for prices. On August 20, Ghana’s Cocoa Board said that after a field survey of pod counts, it estimates the 2026/27 Ghana cocoa crop will be 650,000 MT, down -13% from 750,000 MT in the 2025/26 crop year.

Rising ICE cocoa inventories are bearish for prices. ICE cocoa inventories have steadily increased since the start of the year, climbing to a 2.25-year high of 3,588,033 bags on Thursday.

Weakening cocoa demand also weighs on prices. Last Monday, cocoa processor Cargill, the world’s second-largest, reported “mark-to-market losses on cocoa” for the quarter ended August 31, suggesting it struggled to pass higher cocoa costs on to customers.

Signs of abundant cocoa supplies from the Ivory Coast are also negative for prices. On September 28, Bloomberg reported that cumulative data from the Ivory Coast, the world’s largest cocoa producer, showed that farmers shipped 2.18 MMT of cocoa to ports in the current international cocoa marketing year (October 1, 2025, through September 27, 2026), up +19.8% from the year-earlier period. Bloomberg continues to report Ivory Coast shipments based on the international cocoa marketing year even though the Ivory Coast for 2026-27 moved its marketing year ahead by a month to start September 1.

Signs of higher cocoa output in the Ivory Coast are negative for prices. The Ivory Coast cocoa regulator, Le Conseil du Café Cacao, reported on September 2 that Ivory Coast harvested 2.06 MMT of cocoa from June 2025 to June 2026, up +30% from 1.58 MMT a year earlier.

In a bullish factor, Ghana’s cocoa regulator, COCOBOD, on July 30 projected Ghana’s 2026/27 cocoa production could fall to 450,000 MT to 550,000 MT from 750,000 MT projected for 2025/26 due to the combined effects of swollen shoot disease, aging cocoa farms, and the likelihood of adverse weather from the El Niño weather pattern. However, production is strong for the current marketing year. Ghana’s cocoa board reported on August 26 that 750,000 MT of cocoa has been harvested for the 2025/26 season, which ends at the end of this month, up +25.6% from 597,000 MT in 2024/25.

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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