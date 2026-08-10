by Zainab Olufemi

Commissioned, yet closed: Why Opebi-Mende Bridge remains shut months after presidential inauguration

For months, the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge has stood completed but largely inaccessible, leaving thousands of motorists to wonder why a project inaugurated with fanfare has remained shut to the public. As traffic continues to build up on adjoining roads, speculation has grown over the reason for the prolonged closure. ZAINAB OLUFEMI reports that the delay is not the result of an abandoned project but of critical complementary works the Lagos State Government insists must be completed before the bridge can be opened.

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge alongside other landmark infrastructure projects during his visit to Lagos in April, thousands of residents believed years of traffic gridlock between Opebi, Maryland, Mende and Ojota were finally coming to an end.

The 5.04-kilometre bridge, conceived to provide an alternative route across one of Lagos’ busiest transport corridors, was expected to reduce travel time, improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities in surrounding communities.

But months after the ceremony, the bridge remains closed to motorists.

Concrete barriers still block access from major entry points, while security personnel continue to restrict vehicular movement, leaving commuters to navigate the same congested routes the bridge was designed to decongest.

The recent flooding across parts of Lagos has further renewed questions over the prolonged closure, with many motorists arguing that an additional transport link could have helped ease traffic as several roads became heavily congested following the downpour.

Investigations by The Nation showed that although the bridge itself is substantially completed, contractors are still executing complementary works considered integral to the project. These include the installation of overhead directional gantries, permanent traffic signs, traffic management infrastructure and an iconic gateway monument designed to beautify the corridor. Government officials said opening the bridge before completing the remaining works could necessitate another closure and traffic disruption.

Officials said the decision was taken to avoid opening the bridge only to shut it again while the remaining components of the project are executed.

A visit to the project site showed engineers mounting permanent overhead directional signs above the carriageway, while cranes were used to erect the steel framework of the gateway monument. Reinforced concrete footings have already been constructed on both sides of the bridge to support the landmark structure, which officials say will serve as an architectural gateway into the corridor once completed.

The monument, which will straddle part of the bridge approach, is intended primarily as a beautification feature rather than a transport facility. Its distinctive steel arch design is expected to become a visual landmark along the corridor, complementing the state’s urban renewal programme.

The towering steel structure, one of the project’s aesthetic features, is being erected on specially constructed concrete foundations beside the bridge.

According to sources, the government considered President Tinubu’s visit an opportunity to inaugurate one of its flagship infrastructure projects despite some complementary works still being underway.

Rather than postpone the commissioning, the bridge was temporarily opened for the ceremony before contractors resumed work on the remaining aspects of the project.

Beyond the monument, authorities also cited traffic engineering considerations.

Officials noted that opening the bridge before adjoining traffic arrangements are fully completed could create bottlenecks around the Opebi, Maryland and Mende corridors.

According to them, the remaining traffic management infrastructure is intended to ensure smoother vehicular movement once the bridge becomes fully operational.

Speaking during the ministerial press briefing marking the seventh anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, confirmed that work is still ongoing on adjoining roads, including Salvation Road, Adeola Street and Toyin Street.

He also disclosed that construction of the iconic monument linked to the project is yet to be completed; adding that the bridge would be opened after all supporting infrastructure has been delivered.

Government officials also confirmed to that the project extends beyond the bridge deck itself.

They explained that the monument, traffic infrastructure and other complementary works form part of the overall design aimed at improving both the functionality and visual appeal of the corridor.

A visit by The Nation showed workers mounting permanent overhead directional signs above the carriageway, while cranes and other heavy equipment remained on site.

Although the bridge appears structurally complete, with asphalt pavement, street lighting, lane markings and pedestrian walkways already in place, construction activity continues around the monument site where the steel framework is gradually taking shape.

For many Lagos residents, however, the technical explanations have done little to ease growing frustration.

As weeks turned into months, the bridge’s continued closure also became a subject of debate, with residents calling on the Lagos State Government to open the facility.

Residents and road users argue that motorists on the Mainland were being denied a critical alternative route despite the bridge’s inauguration.

“The Opebi Bridge is still closed weeks after commissioning. People on the Mainland are suffering heavy gridlock due to several bottlenecks, and opening this road would really help some parts,” a resident said.

“We’ve urged the government to consider opening the bridge while complementary works continue, as this will make movement easier for Lagosians. We’ve also made appeals online following speculation over whether the bridge could safely accommodate traffic before the completion of the remaining works.”

Commercial bus drivers say they had expected the bridge to significantly reduce travel time following its commissioning.

“We celebrated when they commissioned it because we thought our suffering had ended,” a commercial driver at Maryland told The Nation.

“But nothing has changed. During the recent flooding, traffic became even worse. We watched the bridge standing there while we remained stuck for hours. If it had been open, maybe it would have made movement easier.”

A regular road user on that axis, Damilola Taiwo, said he tried to use the bridge twice and had to turn back because it was not open.

“Sometimes I wonder why an already commissioned bridge could not be opened to provide another route. I tried passing about twice after the commissioning and I was always stopped. I thought it was only me,” he said.

However, in response to reports suggesting new traffic restrictions around the Sheraton Link Bridge inward Opebi Road, the Lagos State Government dismissed the claims as false, maintaining that traffic regulations around the corridor remained unchanged pending any official announcement.

Before the commissioning, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, had ordered the removal of squatters and illegal traders occupying spaces beneath the bridge, insisting the government would not permit illegal settlements around the infrastructure.

Urban planning experts say while phased commissioning of major infrastructure projects is common practice, governments should communicate more effectively with the public whenever complementary works delay full operation.

According to them, infrastructure delivers its intended value only when residents can use it, while regular updates on completion timelines help manage public expectations and reduce speculation.

The Opebi-Mende Link Bridge remains one of Lagos State’s flagship transport projects expected to transform connectivity between Opebi, Maryland, Mende and Ojota while reducing pressure on existing roads.

The Nation Newspaper Ltd.