By Chemezie Enyiocha

El-Rufai was Kaduna governor from 2015 to 2023.

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has adjourned the continuation of hearing in the alleged corruption case involving former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to December 8, 2026.

The adjournment followed the assignment of a new prosecuting counsel, Ibrahim Mukhtar, who reportedly requested more time to study the case file.

The court also fixed October 16 for the hearing of a bail application filed by former Kaduna State government official, Jimi Lawal, who is a co-defendant in the alleged financial misconduct case.

El-Rufai was seen leaving the court premises after the proceedings were adjourned. He had earlier arrived for proceedings in a separate case involving the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The cases come amid ongoing investigations into allegations of financial misconduct during El-Rufai’s administration between May 2015 and May 2023.

The former governor has denied wrongdoing in connection with the allegations.

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