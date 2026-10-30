by

Bolanle Olabimtan

Kinsley Eselebor

An Abuja high court has sentenced Kinsley Eselebor, a staff member of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), to 25 years’ imprisonment for defrauding a land buyer with forged documents.

A.O. Musa, the presiding judge, delivered the judgement on Wednesday after finding Eselebor guilty of all five counts brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment on counts one, two, and three, and two years on counts four and five. The sentences are to run concurrently, without the option of a fine.

Eselebor, who worked in the FCDA’s department of urban and regional planning, was accused of defrauding Moses Osinachi of money paid for two plots of land at Kubwa District Central Annex, Abuja.

The plots, identified as 383 and 424, were presented to Osinachi as genuine, although Eselebor had no title to transfer to him.

According to evidence presented in court, Osinachi and Eselebor were neighbours and attended the same church.

Their relationship, coupled with Eselebor’s employment with the FCDA, reportedly strengthened the buyer’s confidence in the transaction.

The court heard that Eselebor presented two conveyance documents bearing the names Yusuf Lawan and Adegoke Asiwaju to convince Osinachi that the properties were genuine.

When Osinachi sought further verification, Eselebor allegedly assured him of their authenticity, citing his position as an FCDA staff member.

Based on the assurances, Osinachi transferred money from his company, Moscow International Services Limited, to Eselebor for the purchase of the plots.

The transaction ran into difficulty when Osinachi attempted to take possession of the properties and discovered that Eselebor had no valid title to transfer to him.

When confronted, Eselebor reportedly admitted that he knew the plots had rival claimants and promised to provide alternative properties. However, he failed to fulfil the promise.

Osinachi subsequently demanded a refund, but the dispute remained unresolved as Eselebor’s explanations allegedly continued to change. The buyer then petitioned the EFCC, which investigated the complaint and arraigned the FCDA staff member.

The charge was initially filed in March 2021 with three counts of obtaining money under false pretences. It was later amended to five counts, with the additional charges relating to the use of forged documents as genuine.

Reacting to the judgement, Joshua Saidi, the EFCC’s director of criminal litigation and prosecution counsel, said the conviction would deter land racketeering and the use of forged documents to defraud property buyers.

Saidi expressed concern that Eselebor had allegedly used his position in the FCDA to gain the buyer’s trust.

“This judgment has served as a deterrent to all these land racketeering, you know, these fraudsters, parading fake documents, defrauding unsuspecting victims,” he said.

“In this case, the defendant is a staff of FCDA. He paraded fake documents. And the court was also not happy with that attitude. Where is the trust? Yes, where is the trust? That means you are not safe, I’m not safe.”

TheCable