The court further held that the statutory period for conducting fresh primaries to produce a replacement candidate had expired, referring to the Electoral Act provision requiring political parties to nominate candidates not later than 180 days before the general election.

By Vivian Oramadike

FILE: Ovie Omo-Agege

The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, has invalidated the nomination of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections over alleged violations of the Electoral Act.

In its ruling on Tuesday, Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove Omo-Agege’s name from its list of candidates for the election. The court also barred the former Deputy Senate President from presenting himself as the NDC candidate for the senatorial district.

The court further held that the statutory period for conducting fresh primaries to produce a replacement candidate had expired, referring to the Electoral Act provision requiring political parties to nominate candidates not later than 180 days before the general election.

The suit, marked FHC/WR/CS/120/2026, was filed by Prof. Alexander Osondu Akpodiete, who challenged the legality of Omo-Agege’s emergence as the NDC candidate. The plaintiff raised issues relating to his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), membership of the NDC and eligibility to contest the party’s senatorial primary.

Before determining the substantive issues, Justice Nganjiwa dismissed five preliminary objections filed by Omo-Agege, the NDC and INEC, which challenged the competence of the suit.

On the merits of the case, the judge found that the NDC did not satisfy the Electoral Act’s requirements for submitting its membership register to INEC ahead of its primary election.

The court specifically observed that Omo-Agege’s name was absent from the party’s membership register submitted to the electoral commission at least 21 days before the primary. It also held that the NDC failed to produce sufficient evidence showing that the register was subsequently updated and submitted within the prescribed period.

The judge also relied on INEC’s revised electoral timetable, which showed that Omo-Agege participated in the APC senatorial primary conducted on May 18, 2026. According to the court, his participation indicated that he remained an APC member at the time.

Justice Nganjiwa stressed that only individuals whose names were duly captured in a political party’s membership register, in line with the Electoral Act, could lawfully participate in its primary elections.

The court also addressed the issue of a previously withdrawn affidavit, ruling that a party could withdraw an affidavit already filed in a case. It held that once withdrawn, the document ceased to form part of the court’s records and could no longer be relied upon in determining the dispute.

Emphasising the need for strict compliance with electoral laws, the judge held that a party’s candidate nomination must satisfy the statutory requirements, adding that INEC could not recognise or list a candidate whose emergence resulted from a process that breached the law.

Consequently, the court set aside Omo-Agege’s nomination, ordered INEC to delist him and restrained him from holding himself out as the NDC’s candidate for Delta Central in the 2027 elections.

The ruling introduces fresh uncertainty into the NDC’s quest to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat, particularly following the court’s position that the deadline for conducting replacement primaries has passed.

Neither the NDC nor Senator Ovie Omo Agege has reacted to this judgment.

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