by

Ayodele Oluwafemi

Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano.

The federal high court in Abuja has remanded Sanusi Dankaka at the Kuje Correctional Centre for allegedly threatening to publish the nude videos and photographs of Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano.

Dankaka was remanded by Salim Ibrahim, the trial judge, after he was arraigned by the Department of State Services (DSS) on a two-count charge.

According to NAN, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a charge sheet marked FHC/ABJ/CR/699/2026 and filed on October 22, the DSS alleged that Dankaka committed the offences in October 2026.

The secret police alleged that the defendant claimed to possess nude videos and photographs of the Kano governor and threatened to release them to the public.

DSS also accused Dankaka of allegedly releasing the threat on his Facebook page — Sunusi Dankaka Yahaya — alongside other persons at large in Jos north LGA of Plateau state.

The DSS said the defendant allegedly published the message for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, insult and injury to the person of the governor.

The agency said the offence contravened section 27 (1)(6) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, and punishable under section 24 (1) of the same Act.”

At Monday’s proceedings, Yusuf Afegbua, counsel to the DSS, said the prosecution was ready to proceed with the case.

Kauna Penzin, counsel to the defendant, also said she was ready for trial.

After the charge sheet was read to Dankaka, he pleaded not guilty.

Following the plea, Afegbua asked the court to fix a date for trial and remand the defendant in Kuje Correctional Centre. Penzin did not oppose the application.

The judge adjourned the case to December 7 for trial and ordered that Dankaka be remanded at the correctional centre.

TheCable