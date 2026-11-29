As Cross River State approaches the 2027 governorship election, the contest for Government House, Calabar, is increasingly shaped by zoning, political alliances, incumbency and influential stakeholders. Bassey Otu and his challengers face a political test that will examine the durability of power rotation and the strength of competing electoral coalitions, writes Bassey Inyang

Ts Cross River State moves towards the February 6, 2027 governorship election, the battle for Government House, Calabar, is increasingly shaping up as a contest of political alliances, historical precedents, zoning arrangements and the influence of powerful political stakeholders.

Although the candidates have their individual strengths and weaknesses, a closer examination of the state’s political history suggests that the contest may be determined by factors extending beyond the conventional assessment of government performance.

For incumbent Governor Bassey Edet Otu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the historical pattern of political power rotation among the state’s three senatorial districts, coupled with growing support from influential political figures, appears to provide a favourable foundation for his second-term ambition.

His principal challenger, Arthur Jarvis Archibong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is however, bringing considerable entrepreneurial credentials, political connections and a national political network into the contest.

With other candidates also seeking to occupy Government House, the 2027 election promises to test the durability of Cross River’s unwritten political contract among its three senatorial districts.

Zoning: The Unwritten Political Contract

Since the return to democratic government in 1999, Cross River State has developed a political tradition of rotating the governorship among the Southern, Central and Northern Senatorial Districts.

Former Governor Donald Duke, from the South, governed between 1999 and 2007. He was succeeded by Liyel Imoke from the Central District, who served between 2007 and 2015. Prof. Ben Ayade, from the North, subsequently governed from 2015 to 2023. Significantly, all three secured second terms.

Although zoning is not a constitutional requirement, it has become an important consideration in political negotiations, party nominations and electoral alliances.

Their re-election experiences demonstrate that the politics of geographical representation, political consensus and continuity have historically played significant roles in determining electoral outcomes.

Indeed, the Cross River political experience suggests that winning a second term does not necessarily depend solely on the performance or otherwise of an incumbent. Rather, the political understanding among influential stakeholders and the desire to sustain the rotational arrangement can become more decisive considerations.

The Politics of 2019

Perhaps the most instructive example is Ayade’s re-election in 2019. Contemporary political developments preceding the election revealed an alliance between political leaders from the Northern and Southern Senatorial Districts to support Ayade’s second-term ambition. The arrangement was substantially driven by the argument that the North should be allowed to complete its eight-year tenure before the governorship returned to another district.

In November 2018, political elders and opinion leaders from the two districts formed an alliance to return Ayade for another term while seeking the support of Central District stakeholders.

Ayade eventually secured 381,484 votes against 131,161 votes for the APC candidate, John Owan-Enoh.

His victory demonstrated the political importance of geographical alliances and elite consensus. The argument advanced by supporters of this historical interpretation is that Ayade’s second-term victory had more to do with the Northern-Southern political understanding, propelled by Southern stakeholders, than an assessment of his first-term performance.

This remains an important lesson for the 2027 election, but it does not in any way suggest that Otu has not performed creditably since he became governor.

Otu and the Political Advantage of the South

Otu’s emergence in 2023 followed the completion of the North’s eight-year tenure. A former senator representing Cross River South, he became the APC candidate and subsequently won the governorship election. His emergence was widely associated with the understanding that the South should have its turn after the North had completed its tenure. Consequently, his second-term ambition presents a compelling political argument: the Southern District has not yet completed its own eight-year period.

The historical precedents of Duke, Imoke and Ayade provide a basis for supporters of the rotational arrangement to argue that Otu deserves the opportunity to complete the South’s tenure.

This does not automatically guarantee victory, but it provides a powerful political framework around which alliances can be consolidated.

The Growing Coalition Behind Otu

Another important development is the support Otu has received from influential political leaders across the state, including former Governor Chief Clement Ebri; Senator John Enoh-Owan; Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; Etubom Bassey Ndem; Senator Jarigbe Agom; Senator Eteng Jonah Williams; Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong; Pastor Essien Ayi; former state chairman of the PDP, Mr. Venatius Ikem; High Chief Edem Duke; High Chief Peter Higgins; and several others.

Ebri, a respected political figure and chairman of the Cross River State Elders Advisory Council, has publicly supported Otu’s second-term ambition, and his endorsement carries considerable political weight.

The council’s endorsement, alongside the public declaration of support by Northern Senatorial District stakeholders in October 2026, represents an important development in the incumbent’s political calculations.

The involvement of political elders and traditional stakeholders from different geographical constituencies suggests that Otu’s re-election campaign is seeking to extend beyond the APC’s organisational machinery.

Such endorsements do not automatically translate into votes, but they can facilitate political negotiations, strengthen alliances and consolidate support across the state.

Ebri’s support is particularly noteworthy given his historical standing in Cross River politics.

Arthur Jarvis Archibong

The PDP’s Arthur Jarvis Archibong brings a different political proposition to the contest. A successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Arthur Jarvis University in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Archibong has established a public profile beyond conventional party politics.

His involvement in private-sector investment in education provides him with an opportunity to present himself as an entrepreneur with experience in institution-building. However, beyond his personal accomplishments, an important source of his political strength is his reported relationship with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Wike remains an influential figure in national PDP politics, and his political network could provide Archibong with access to important relationships beyond Cross River.

The extent to which this relationship translates into direct campaign support remains to be established. Nevertheless, the Wike connection is an important dimension of the PDP candidate’s political calculations.

Archibong’s challenge will be to convert these connections, his entrepreneurial profile and the PDP’s historical grassroots networks into a formidable statewide electoral coalition.

He also faces the complication of challenging an incumbent from his own Southern Senatorial District at a time when the argument for completing the South’s eight-year tenure remains influential. Although Jarvis has promised to serve for only four years if elected governor of the state, he may still need to do more to convince those who find this promise difficult to believe.

The Crowded Field of Other Contenders

Beyond the APC and PDP, several other candidates are seeking to occupy Government House, Calabar. Ali Patrick of the Action Alliance (AA), a businessman associated with Ogoja, introduces another Northern voice into the contest.

Amb. Nkoyo Toyo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a former diplomat and lawyer, brings considerable public service experience and adds a significant gender dimension to the race.

Joelyne Ita Hogan-Bassey of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) is one of the younger female candidates seeking to translate her political ambition into statewide electoral support.

Esege Ntami Nkanu of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) also represents another alternative to the established political parties.

Nya Basil Bassey of the Action Peoples Party (APP), aged 35 on the published candidate list, represents a younger generation seeking participation in the state’s political leadership.

Obu Ogar Osim of the Labour Party (LP) enters the contest on a platform that attracted considerable attention in Nigeria’s recent electoral history. His prospects will depend on the party’s organisational strength and its ability to consolidate support across the state.

Chigbe Chioma Vivian of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) is another female candidate whose participation broadens the electoral field.

Odey John Upan of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) was also listed, with Stella Charles Archibong originally named as his running mate. Archibong subsequently withdrew and declared support for Otu, introducing another complication into the NDC’s campaign.

Collectively, these candidates demonstrate that the election is not exclusively a two-person contest. Their participation could influence the distribution of opposition votes, particularly in constituencies where the major parties face closely fought contests.

However, their respective statewide structures, campaign resources and ability to mobilise voters remain important considerations.

Where the Battle Lies in the Senatorial Districts

The political calculations in Cross River North, Central and South will be critical.

The South remains Otu’s principal political foundation, reinforced by his previous senatorial representation and the argument for completing the district’s eight-year tenure.

In the North, the endorsement of Otu by influential stakeholders suggests that the political relationships established during Ayade’s second-term campaign could continue to shape political negotiations.

Central, however, remains strategically important. Its political leaders could strengthen the incumbent’s position or provide the opposition with an opportunity to challenge the existing political alignment.

The 2023 governorship results provide an interesting historical reference. Otu recorded his strongest margin in the South, while Central was the most competitive of the three districts in percentage terms.

For Archibong, the task is to build a coalition capable of competing across all three districts rather than relying exclusively on his Southern connections and national political relationships.

Conclusion: Otu’s Advantage, but No Guaranteed Victory

As the 2027 election approaches, Otu appears to enjoy several important political advantages, including the historical precedent of second-term victories under the rotational arrangement, support from influential political elders and the endorsement of political stakeholders across the three senatorial districts.

Archibong, on the other hand, brings entrepreneurial accomplishments, an established educational institution, PDP political networks and reported connections to Nyesom Wike.

The ultimate question is whether the opposition can overcome the historical pattern of geographical alliances and elite consensus that has historically influenced Cross River’s governorship elections.

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