By Henry Umoru

No fewer than four persons were killed, yesterday, as gunmen opened fire on members of Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, who were on the campaign train of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Omo-Agege is the Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the NDC in 2027 National Assembly polls.

While the NDC claimed the All Progressives Congress, APC, was responsible for the attack, the ruling party accused the NDC of stoking the attack, which, it alleged, claimed three of its members.

But the state police command said it was investigating the attack.

Among NDC members killed was Moses Anaughe, a former Commissioner, Federal Character Commission and aide to Omo-Agege. A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Evans Ivwurie, was among those shot and currently battling for his life alongside other victims receiving medical attention.

Videos circulating on social media showed Umukoro, popularly known as Akhima, lying motionless at a hospital where efforts were being made to revive him. Another video showed Iwurie being assisted into a hospital, with blood stains visible around his chest.

This came as the Delta State government imposed a curfew on Ughelli North, following the gunshots and attendant deaths in parts of the council.

Meanwhile, Ughelli North Council Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, claimed that three of his supporters were killed, with both sides accusing the each other of instigating the violence.

The State Police condemned the killings, and commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

The latest bloodshed was the third major violent incident linked to political activities involving rival camps in the state, following earlier clashes in the Warri-Effurun axis and Asaba, where one person was killed.

While Omo-Agege’s camp put the Uduere death toll at four, Egbo claimed three of his supporters were killed, with both sides accusing each other of instigating the violence.

The recurrence of deadly confrontations, with the 2027 general elections still months away, has heightened concerns over the safety of political campaigns and the possibility of Delta becoming increasingly engulfed in political violence.

Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation alleged that armed men opened fire on the senator and his entourage at close range during a peaceful campaign visit, describing the incident as an assassination attempt.

Assasination attempt

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the campaign organisation said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murderous attack on the campaign team of Senator Omo-Agege, Delta Central senatorial candidate of the NDC, in Uduere, Ughelli North.

“According to eyewitness reports received from the scene, armed men opened fire at close range on Senator Omo-Agege and his entourage during a peaceful campaign tour to Uduere.

“Senator Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.

“We are pained to report that four people including two of our aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Umukoro were shot dead.

“Four others, Chief Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (who was shot in the neck) and Ayodo Wanogho were shot at very close range and wounded critically. They are currently receiving medical attention.

“This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Omo-Agege.”

It further alleged that witnesses identified Egbo as leading the attackers.

Egbo kicks

However, Egbo rejected the allegations, offering a completely different account of how the confrontation erupted.

According to him: “Yesterday (Sunday) at the village, we went there to set up our canopy for today’s and tomorrow’s event because I’m hosting the whole village people.

“When we got there, some people said that Omo-Agege was coming and they want to use the hall. So, my president told them that this hall had been booked, so, you can take it to elsewhere. They refused.

“In the morning, we had got intelligence that they brought in AK47 and armed men from Sapele and Ughelli. So, I called the Area Commander and the DPO to go there and maintain peace. We even called the Army.

“So, when the DPO got there, he called me to say that he’s preaching to them that they shouldn’t fight.

“So, I told my people, don’t talk to anybody. Just enjoy yourself there. Drink and eat and merry. They had their own and that was when he (Omo-Agege) was saying that I was his PA, I was this, I was that.”

Egbo accused members of Omo-Agege’s entourage of opening fire on his supporters, claiming that three of his men died.

“And thereafter, as he was going, that was when one of his boys, one Akima, who calls himself Anti-Cult, brought out a pump action and opened fire at innocent citizens.Three of them at close range, on my people.

“As they fired, two died. The other one we rushed to the hospital, he just died now. And then three others are in critical condition.

“So, it’s Omo-Agege that ordered them to shoot innocent people, since he declared ‘Rig & Die’. So, they came with arms, fully armed, to cause disruption,” he alleged.

Egbo further said casualties were being treated at the Central Hospital, Ughelli, adding that the Area Commander was at the facility.

The NDC campaign organisation, meanwhile, called on Governor Oborevwori to condemn the attack and ensure the arrest and investigation of those allegedly responsible, including Egbo.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to personally take over the investigation as we no longer have confidence in the Delta State Police Command whose officers were present with six trucks but did nothing to prevent the attack and killings.”

The organisation urged its supporters, “Do not retaliate. Do not take the law into your own hands. We refuse to be intimidated. We refuse to be silenced.”

Delta govt imposes curfew

The curfew, which takes effect from yesterday, will run from 6p.m to 6a.m, daily until further notice.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Dr. Kingsley Emu, announced the restriction in a statement, saying it was aimed at bringing the situation under control.

According to the statement, the curfew covers the entire Ughelli North.

The government urged residents to comply strictly with the directive.

Condemns killings, warns against political thuggery

Contacted, Delta State Police Command’s Spokesman, Bright Edafe, said: “Following the reported violence during a campaign rally of the NDC at Uduere Community, Ughelli North, which allegedly resulted in loss of lives and injuries to several persons, the Delta State government has imposed a curfew in Ughelli North from 6p.m., to 6a.m., daily until further notice.

“The command has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

“The command, therefore, urges residents of Ughelli North to comply strictly with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government, restricting movement between 1800hrs to 0600hrs until further notice. Residents are advised to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel in the interest of public safety.

“The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel. Erale, has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.

“The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations.

“CP Samuel Erale, extends his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. He assures residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and ensuring a peaceful environment for lawful political activities.

“The CP warns political actors and their supporters against thuggery, intimidation and the unlawful use of firearms, stressing that political differences must never be allowed to degenerate into violence or loss of lives.” .

NDC calls on Police, security agencies to investigate attack on Omo-Agege

Also, the national leadership of NDC condemned the attack on the campaign train of Senator Omo-Agege, saying enough was enough.

In a statement, yesterday, by NDC’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the party said: “We strongly condemns the spate of violence and attacks orchestrated against its members, which reached its peak today in Ughelli, Delta State.

“The campaign train of the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central and former Deputy Senate President, DSP, Omo-Agege, was attacked by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the ruling party, the APC.

“Sadly, as at press time, four persons have been feared dead, including a close aide of Omo-Agege, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Indeed, Omo-Agege narrowly escaped assassination.

“This is an attack against the NDC for the umpteenth time in Delta State. It is a clear, calculated, and cowardly attempt to silence opposition voices and scare our members and supporters away from the democratic process.

“We call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this dastardly attack, bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book, and take urgent steps to checkmate the descent of the campaign into a battlefield.

“Election is not war. No life should be lost in the contest for power. The NDC will not be intimidated. We will not be cowed. We will continue to exercise our constitutional right to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections, and no amount of violence will deter us from rescuing Delta State and Nigeria.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

It was an attempt on my life — Omo-Agege

Senator Omo-Agege, yesterday, alleged that the attack on his campaign train in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State was “premeditated”, saying it was part of an ongoing attempt to eliminate him.

Speaking on Channels TV via Zoom, Omo-Agege said four members of his campaign organisation were killed, while about 15 others were critically injured when gunmen opened fire during his campaign event in Udu-Ere, Ughelli North.

He said he was addressing supporters when the gunmen opened fire, adding that he heard them repeatedly shouting that they wanted to kill him.

He said he survived the attack through the intervention of his Department of State Services, DSS, security details.

He said the attack occurred less than five minutes after he began his remarks at the campaign venue.

His words: “This is premeditated. It is not something that just happened today. I just gave you the buildup. This thing has been going on.

“As I was speaking, I just moved over to the side of a vehicle to be able to make eye contact with those I was speaking with. It was immediately I did that that the volley of gunshots started.’The former Deputy Senate President said four members of his campaign organisation were killed in the attack, including former Federal Character Commissioner, and the immediate past president of the Urhobo Progress Union youth wing.

The former senator said he heard the attackers shouting in English, “Omo-Agege, we want to kill,” while the shooting was ongoing.

Omo-Agege called on the Inspector-General of Police to take over the investigation, saying he did not expect the Delta State Police Command to deliver justice.

“We are appealing to the IGP to step in immediately and directly handle this investigation. We need justice,” he said.

We need justice. We need justice for these four people who have been killed. We need justice for the 15 people who are critically injured and hospitalised right now,” he said.

He also appealed to his supporters not to retaliate, saying the attack would not deter him from continuing his campaign.

“If the idea is that this is supposed to deter me from going forward with the campaigns, it’s a very, very big mistake and a big lie. It ain’t going to happen,” Omo-Agege said.

From Warri-Effurun to Asaba

The Uduere violence comes against the backdrop of previous confrontations involving political supporters in the state, raising questions about the effectiveness of earlier security interventions and assurances of peaceful political activities.

The first major incident occurred during a political procession in the Warri-Effurun axis on September 18, when supporters of rival political interests clashed, with allegations of armed involvement and an AK-47 rifle reportedly recovered in the aftermath.

The incident prompted condemnation and calls for investigation, amid conflicting accounts by political actors and security authorities over how the violence started and who was responsibl

Barely two months later, on November 7, another political procession in Asaba, involving supporters of the NDC and the Obedient Movement, ended in bloodshed, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The police had said they received intelligence about the planned procession and advised against a road march, while political actors subsequently traded accusations over responsibility for the violence.

The Asaba incident also attracted concern from traditional and political stakeholders, who warned against allowing partisan rivalry to threaten the peace of the stat

With Uduere now added to the list, the succession of violent incidents has raised troubling questions about whether political actors and security agencies have learnt any lessons from the earlier bloodshed.

The rival accounts surrounding the latest shooting, the actual casualty figure, the identities of those responsible and the circumstances leading to the violence now require urgent and impartial investigation.

When contacted, Delta State Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, said the Command was yet to receive official report despite Egbo affirming that the Ughelli Area Commander was in the know and at the Ughelli Central Hospital where some casualties were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit.

Jimitota Onoyume, Egufe Yafugborhi, Akpokona Omafuaire, Efe Onodjae, Ochuko Akuopha & Cynthia Alo.

Vanguard Media Ltd