The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

By

Mohammed Musbau, Lagos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has declared that electricity consumers wrongfully disconnected by Distribution Companies will now be compensated with energy credits equivalent to their average consumption for three months for every day they remain without electricity.

It also ordered that faulty electricity meters must be repaired or replaced within 48 hours of being reported, while warning DisCos against charging reconnection fees when customers are disconnected without following prescribed procedures.

NERC conveyed the directives in a detailed metering factsheet published on its official X handle on Wednesday, as part of strategies to improve consumer awareness and enforce compliance with regulations in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

It explained that the measures are designed to protect consumers and provide clearer guidance on resolving disputes with electricity distribution companies.

The agency added that customers who pay upfront for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme must have their meters installed within 10 days of full payment.

According to the agency, customers who purchase meters under the scheme are entitled to reimbursement through energy credits spread over 120 months, stressing that such credits are not permitted to be offset against existing debts.

It emphasised that meter installation under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) and the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) is free to customers.

It cautioned that anyone who pays for a meter under these interventions is entitled to a full refund.

It clarified that customers experiencing connection disputes are entitled to immediate reconnection once the dispute has been resolved and applicable fees paid.

The Commission stated that electricity distribution companies may only issue estimated bills when they are unable to read customers’ meters, adding that unmetered customers are protected by prescribed billing caps to prevent arbitrary charges.

It advised consumers relocating to new premises to notify their DisCos, request final bills and settle outstanding balances before moving.

It urged customers to verify their account balances and clarify any discrepancies with their distribution companies to avoid disputes.

NERC outlined a three-stage complaint resolution process for electricity consumers to strengthen access to redress.

Customers are first advised to lodge complaints with their respective DisCos’ Customer Complaints Units and ensure that their complaints are acknowledged.

Where the matter remains unresolved, consumers can escalate it to the nearest NERC Forum Office after 15 days.

Customers dissatisfied with the forum’s decision can subsequently appeal to NERC headquarters.

It also noted that electricity customers in states that have transitioned to state-level electricity regulation should direct relevant complaints to their State Electricity Regulatory Commissions for prompt attention.

Dailytrust