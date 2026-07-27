As Daily Times marks its 100th anniversary, former Managing Director, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, has called for renewed commitment to preserving Nigeria’s history, strengthening credible journalism and repositioning media institutions to meet the demands of the digital age.

History

Ogunbiyi, who rose through the ranks from the newsroom to become Managing Director of the newspaper, said the centenary celebration was not only a milestone for the organisation but also an opportunity to reflect on the critical role institutions play in nation-building.

Speaking on the newspaper’s legacy, he described Daily Times as more than a newspaper, saying it played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s media landscape and documenting the country’s political, economic and social evolution.

“It was never just a newspaper. It was an institution that helped build Nigeria,” Ogunbiyi said.

According to him, Daily Times served as Nigeria’s foremost training ground for journalists long before journalism became firmly established in universities, producing generations of reporters, editors, photographers and media executives who later assumed leadership positions across newspapers, television stations and other media organisations.

History

He noted that beyond reporting events, the newspaper preserved historical records that continue to serve as valuable archives of the nation’s development.

Ogunbiyi expressed concern over what he described as the gradual erosion of institutional memory in Nigeria, warning that the country’s history is increasingly being neglected.

“A nation that does not preserve its history gradually loses its identity,” he said.

He added that countries build confidence by understanding their past, while institutions command respect when their histories are preserved and their contributions recognised.

“When people no longer know where they are coming from, they struggle to determine where they should be going,” he stated.

The former Daily Times boss said this conviction informed his support for the newspaper’s centenary initiatives, including projects aimed at documenting individuals and institutions that have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s development.

On the changing media landscape, Ogunbiyi acknowledged that technological advancement has transformed journalism globally, with digital platforms and social media fundamentally altering how news is produced, distributed and consumed.

“The greatest disruption has come from technology. Today almost everyone can publish information,” he said.

While noting that technology has expanded access to information, he warned that it has also intensified challenges associated with misinformation and unverified content.

According to him, journalism now faces the challenge of ensuring that accuracy competes effectively with speed, while verification keeps pace with viral content.

Despite the disruption, Ogunbiyi expressed confidence that professional journalism would remain relevant, arguing that the proliferation of misinformation has made trusted news organisations even more valuable.

He stressed that the survival of traditional media would depend largely on their ability to adapt to emerging realities without compromising editorial standards.

Reflecting on the business side of journalism, Ogunbiyi recalled that during its most successful years, Daily Times diversified beyond newspaper publishing into commercial printing, publishing and other complementary ventures to strengthen its financial sustainability.

He urged media organisations to embrace similar strategies by expanding into digital content, documentaries, podcasts, conferences, book publishing, research reports, archive monetisation and subscription-based platforms.

“The future belongs not merely to organisations that report news, but to institutions that create trusted knowledge across multiple platforms,” he said.

Ogunbiyi also reflected on the challenges of maintaining editorial independence, recalling instances when stories published by Daily Times attracted criticism from influential political figures.

He said newsroom leadership required protecting journalists from undue external influence and ensuring they were free to carry out their professional responsibilities.

According to him, journalism exists to serve the public interest through fairness, accuracy and courage rather than satisfy those in positions of authority.

He maintained that public trust is earned through consistency and editorial integrity.

Commenting on the proposed Daily Times @100 Times Heroes Awards, Ogunbiyi said the initiative should serve as more than an awards ceremony by recognising individuals whose contributions have strengthened institutions, promoted national development and positively impacted society.

He said honouring genuine achievement and public service would inspire younger generations to embrace excellence, integrity and service.

As Daily Times enters its second century, Ogunbiyi said the newspaper’s future would require innovation anchored on the enduring principles of credibility, fairness and public accountability.

He added that while the media industry continues to evolve, preserving history remains one of the most important responsibilities of credible news organisations.

Daily Times, founded in 1926, remains one of Nigeria’s oldest newspapers and has played a significant role in documenting the country’s history through colonial rule, independence, military administrations and democratic governance. Its centenary celebration is expected to feature activities highlighting its contribution to journalism, nation-building and the preservation of Nigeria’s historical record.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD