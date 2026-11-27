Milk production

Joel Oladele

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s dairy industry are seeking to reduce the country’s $1.6 billion annual milk import bill by increasing local production and strengthening farmers’ access to commercial markets.

The effort follows a six-year intervention that integrated more than 63,000 dairy farmers into the formal supply chain, generated about N6.5 billion in transactions and supplied over 16 million litres of fresh milk to processors.

The figures were disclosed at the national close-out event of the Advancing Local Dairy Development in Nigeria (ALDDN) programme in Abuja on Thursday.

Funded by the Gates Foundation and implemented by Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, the programme ran from 2020 to 2026 across seven states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and Taraba.

It focused on improving farmers’ productivity, connecting them to formal markets, empowering women and creating an enabling environment for local dairy production.

Nigeria has an estimated 20.9 million cattle, including about 2.2 million dairy cows, making it home to one of Africa’s largest cattle herds.

Despite this potential, the country imports more than 60 per cent of its dairy requirements annually at an estimated cost of $1.6 billion, while local milk productivity remains below one-tenth of the global average.

Managing Partner of Sahel Consulting, Temitope Adegoroye, said the intervention was designed to bridge the gap between local dairy farmers and processors that depend largely on imported milk powder despite investing heavily in processing facilities.

He said the programme linked farmers with processors to guarantee markets for locally produced milk and improve rural household incomes.

According to him, many smallholder dairy farmers had operated for years without adequate access to veterinary services, improved breeding, quality feed, finance and technical support.

These challenges, he said, contributed to low milk yields and poor handling practices, making much of the locally produced milk unsuitable for industrial processing.

Adegoroye put the average daily milk production of a Nigerian dairy cow at between one and 1.5 litres, compared with 35 to 40 litres in countries such as New Zealand and Australia, 15 to 20 litres in India and 10 to 15 litres in Kenya.

He said the productivity gap made it imperative to strengthen local production rather than continue relying on imported milk powder.

The Sahel Consulting managing partner said ALDDN facilitated transactions worth about N6.5 billion between farmers and processors, with more than 16 million litres of fresh milk supplied to participating companies.

He said expanding the number of processors committed to local sourcing and integrating more farmers into formal supply chains would help reduce dependence on imported dairy products.

“What we need to do is to scale. We have integrated 63,000 farmers and worked with five or six processors across seven states. We need to increase the number of processors to 10, 15 or 20, while expanding the number of small-scale dairy producers to 100,000, 200,000 or even 500,000,” he said.

On sustainability, Adegoroye said participating farmers had been integrated into processors’ supply chains to ensure that their access to markets would continue beyond the programme.

He also identified the strengthening of the Commercial Dairy and Livestock Association of Nigeria (CODA) as a key measure to sustain policy engagement and represent industry interests.

Earlier, Programme Lead of ALDDN, Fisayomi Kayode, said the intervention integrated 63,261 farmers into the formal dairy supply chain, with women accounting for approximately 45 per cent.

She said it also formed or strengthened 2,663 farmer groups, established about 234 dairy cooperatives and reached more than 32,000 households across the seven states.

Kayode said the programme addressed challenges in farmer organisation, financial inclusion, animal health, feed production, improved breeding, nutrition and market access.

She disclosed that more than 83,000 cows received animal health interventions, while over 4,700 hectares of pasture and hay were cultivated, producing nearly 11,000 tonnes of animal feed.

The programme also trained more than 60,000 farmers in financial literacy and engaged about 10 financial institutions to improve access to financial services.

Kayode said digital payment systems facilitated more than 3,000 transactions weekly, giving farmers better financial records and improving their prospects of accessing credit.

On household welfare, she said more than 800,000 beneficiaries received nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene education, while over 1,600 household vegetable gardens were established.

“Women cultivated more than 80 per cent of the gardens,” she added.

Kayode also highlighted the programme’s contribution to relations between pastoralist and farming communities through commercial fodder production, which provided additional income for crop farmers and improved livestock producers’ access to animal feed.

In his goodwill message, Managing Director of Sebore International Farms, Aminu Murtala Nyako, commended Sahel Consulting and its partners for strengthening Nigeria’s dairy value chain.

Nyako said the integration of more than 63,000 farmers, supply of over 15 million litres of fresh milk to processors and formation or strengthening of 234 dairy cooperatives represented significant progress.

He urged stakeholders to sustain and expand the achievements, assuring that Sebore Farms remained committed to working with farmers, cooperatives, processors and development partners to build a competitive dairy industry.

A beneficiary, Bello Adamu, of Haske Dairy Cooperative, said the programme had transformed his livelihood through training in animal husbandry, milk hygiene, fodder production and milk aggregation.

Adamu, who spoke through an interpreter, said he now aggregates between 200 and 300 litres of raw milk daily and supplies it to a collection centre established by L&Z Integrated Farms in Gira Limited.

He said the improved skills and reliable market had increased his earnings and strengthened his ability to provide for his family.

He also commended the programme’s animal health interventions, including the deployment of veterinary technicians to provide treatment and vaccination services.

Adamu said cooperative members were applying the knowledge acquired and remained committed to sustaining the gains in their communities.

ALDDN, formally launched on January 23, 2020, built on lessons from the Nigerian Dairy Development Programme, adopting a processor-led model to connect smallholder farmers with commercial dairy companies.

Stakeholders said expanding the model across more states and bringing additional processors and farmers into the formal supply chain would be critical to raising local milk production and reducing dependence on imported dairy products.

GUARDIAN Newspapers