Dangote refinery. Photo: Dangote

Dare Olawin and Damilola Aina

Dangote Industries Limited has commenced preliminary works on its proposed $17bn, 700,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Kenya, marking the first major step towards what is expected to become East Africa’s largest refining project.

The company said the project has advanced beyond the planning stage, with the site already selected, soil tests ongoing and engineering and design work underway ahead of construction.

According to Reuters, the refinery, which will be located on Lamu Island off the Kenyan coast, is expected to take about three years to complete and will supply refined petroleum products to Kenya and neighbouring countries, reducing East Africa’s dependence on imported fuels.

The development comes as Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, plans to build the refinery at an estimated cost of up to $17bn as part of efforts to expand his refining empire into East Africa.

Citing a spokesman for Dangote Industries Ltd., Bloomberg reported that the proposed refinery would replicate the company’s refinery in Lagos and process about 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day when completed.

The report read, “A new mega-refinery to be built at the Kenyan coast by Africa’s richest person will cost as much as $17bn, a spokesman for Dangote Industries Ltd. has confirmed.

“Billionaire Aliko Dangote personally pledged to the leaders of Kenya and Uganda that he would set up a replica of his 700,000-barrel-a-day refinery outside Lagos in East Africa. The refinery would take about five years to build.”

According to the report, Dangote personally assured the Presidents of Kenya and Uganda that he would establish the refinery in East Africa. The report recalled that Kenyan President William Ruto announced in May that Dangote would commence construction of the refinery this year.

Speaking to Reuters, Dangote Industries’ Vice President for Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin, said the company had made significant progress on the project. “The site has been selected, soil tests are underway, and design and engineering work has commenced. Kenya was the choice from the beginning,” he told Reuters.

According to Bloomberg, Dangote said the coastal town of Lamu in southeastern Kenya was selected as the preferred location “for commercial and technical reasons,” although he did not provide further details.

The report added that Tanzania had initially been considered as a possible location for the refinery before Kenya emerged as the preferred destination.

The project represents Dangote Group’s biggest refining investment outside Nigeria and forms part of the company’s ambition to expand refining capacity across Africa following the commencement of operations at its 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Lagos.

Devakumar disclosed that the refinery would be financed through a combination of internally generated cash, bonds, and proceeds from the company’s planned initial public offering.

He, however, declined to state the exact cost of the project, saying it would be comparable to that of the Lagos refinery. The Lagos refinery, built by Aliko Dangote, eventually cost more than $20bn before commencing operations in 2024.

Reuters reported that the project was initially estimated at about $9bn in 2013, but costs escalated following the relocation of the site, engineering challenges, currency weakness, the COVID-19 pandemic and global inflation.

The investment comes as Dangote is simultaneously pursuing another ambitious expansion programme in Nigeria, where the capacity of the Lagos refinery is being doubled from 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028. Once completed, the Nigerian complex is expected to become one of the world’s largest refining facilities.

Dangote Industries Limited has also unveiled plans to increase its combined refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day across Nigeria and Kenya as part of its long-term strategy to expand its footprint across Africa.

Edwin disclosed this during a recent visit by a delegation from the Republic of the Congo’s national oil company, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos.

He said the expansion would raise the group’s total refining capacity to 2.1 million barrels per day, comprising 1.4 million barrels per day in Nigeria and the planned 700,000-barrels-per-day refining complex in Kenya to serve East African markets.

He also disclosed plans by the group to invest an additional $46bn between 2026 and 2028 across its refining, cement and fertiliser businesses as part of its drive to accelerate industrialisation across Africa.

The proposed Kenyan refinery reflects a growing recognition across Africa that local refining has become increasingly critical to energy security, foreign exchange conservation, and industrial development.

For decades, despite producing millions of barrels of crude oil daily, Africa has remained heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products because of inadequate refining capacity.

Data show that while Africa contributes about seven per cent of global crude oil production, refining capacity across the continent declined by roughly one-third over the past two decades as ageing refineries suffered years of underinvestment, operational inefficiencies and poor maintenance.

The commissioning of the Dangote refinery has begun to reverse that trend. The refinery reached full operational capacity shortly before the recent Middle East tensions involving Iran, helping Nigeria significantly reduce its dependence on imported petrol and other refined products while improving domestic fuel availability.

Its success has renewed interest among African governments and private investors seeking to replicate the model in other parts of the continent. Beyond Kenya, several countries are now pursuing similar projects to strengthen their domestic refining industries.

In Mozambique, Nigerian businessman Benedict Peters has indicated interest in developing a proposed 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery, while Uganda is advancing plans to construct a 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery to meet domestic demand and supply neighbouring markets in Kenya and Tanzania.

According to the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation, Africa currently exports about three-quarters of the crude oil it produces while importing approximately 70 per cent of the refined petroleum products consumed across the continent.

This imbalance has continued to expose African economies to volatile international fuel prices, high transportation costs, and foreign exchange pressures.

The proposed Kenyan refinery is therefore expected not only to strengthen East Africa’s energy security but also to deepen regional trade in refined petroleum products, reduce import dependence and stimulate industrialisation across the region.

Africa possesses abundant crude oil reserves but has historically lacked sufficient refining infrastructure to process its production locally. As a result, many oil-producing countries export crude oil and import expensive refined petroleum products, exposing their economies to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

The commissioning of the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria marked a major shift in the continent’s refining landscape, boosting local fuel production and encouraging governments across Africa to prioritise investments in domestic refining capacity.

The proposed Kenyan refinery represents one of the continent’s most ambitious downstream projects and could significantly reshape fuel supply dynamics in East Africa while advancing the African Union’s broader agenda of industrialisation and regional energy integration.

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