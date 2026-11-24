Taoheed Adegbite

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has emerged the winner of the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership.

The African industrialist and philanthropist was announced winner among many nominations received for the prestigious biennial global prize in celebration of the democratic and development-oriented ideals of a foremost Pan-African nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Unveiling the winner for the 2026 edition, the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation, in a statement on Monday signed by its Executive Director, Ambassador Dr Ọlatokunbọ Awolọwọ Dosumu, said a distinguished Selection Committee chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR, “recognised Dangote’s extraordinary contributions to entrepreneurship, industrialisation and economic development in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Through decades of sustained investment in manufacturing, cement production, fertiliser, petroleum refining and other strategic sectors, he has demonstrated remarkable vision, courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose, while helping to expand Africa’s productive capacity and advance the prospects of economic self-reliance.”

The Foundation explained that the biennial prize, established in 2012, followed a special dialogue organised by the Foundation on Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example, which seeks to recognise, reward and celebrate individuals whose leadership exemplifies the values and ideals for which Chief Awolọwọ was renowned.

According to the statement, the selection process involves public nominations, rigorous screening, verification and careful evaluation against established criteria, including integrity, vision, courage, discipline, accountability, people-centred leadership and demonstrable contributions to societal advancement.

Continuing, the Foundation explained that the Committee also placed considerable emphasis on Dangote’s commitment to philanthropy and human development through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, established in 1994. “Its interventions in education, healthcare and social welfare reflect a recognition that economic growth must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in people’s lives,” the statement added.

The statement further disclosed that the Prize will be formally presented on Saturday, March 6, 2027, the anniversary of Chief Awolọwọ’s birth, at a ceremony which will also feature the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership Lecture, to be delivered by the laureate, in keeping with the tradition of the Award.

FULL TEXT:

ALIKO DANGOTE EMERGES RECIPIENT OF 2026 ỌBAFẸMI AWOLỌWỌ PRIZE FOR LEADERSHIP

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation has announced the recipient of the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership, instituted in honour of one of Africa’s foremost statesmen and advocates of visionary, people-centred governance.

Chief Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ, first Premier of the Western Region of Nigeria, was widely acclaimed for his visionary leadership, integrity, discipline and commitment to social and economic transformation for the citizens. His pioneering programmes in education, healthcare and rural development, together with his advocacy of federalism and economic self-reliance, remain enduring landmarks in Nigeria’s developmental history.

Established in 2012, following a special dialogue organised by the Foundation on Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example, the biennial Prize seeks to recognise, reward and celebrate individuals whose leadership exemplifies the values and ideals for which Chief Awolọwọ was renowned.

The selection process involves public nominations, rigorous screening, verification and careful evaluation against established criteria, including integrity, vision, courage, discipline, accountability, people-centred leadership and demonstrable contributions to societal advancement. The process is overseen by a distinguished Selection Committee chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, GCON, GCVO, CFR.

Following the conclusion of the selection process, the Foundation is pleased to announce Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, President of the Dangote Group, as the recipient of the 2026 Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership.

In arriving at its decision, the Selection Committee recognised Dangote’s extraordinary contributions to entrepreneurship, industrialisation and economic development in Nigeria and across Africa. Through decades of sustained investment in manufacturing, cement production, fertiliser, petroleum refining and other strategic sectors, he has demonstrated remarkable vision, courage, resilience and tenacity of purpose, while helping to expand Africa’s productive capacity and advance the prospects of economic self-reliance.

The Committee also placed considerable emphasis on his commitment to philanthropy and human development through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, established in 1994. Its interventions in education, healthcare and social welfare reflect a recognition that economic growth must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in people’s lives.

Of particular significance is the Foundation’s ambitious educational initiative launched in 2026, designed to support 45,000 students initially, with plans to extend its reach to 1.3 million students by 2035. The initiative places special emphasis on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), closing the literacy gender gap, teacher development and improving the transition from education to employment.

Dangote’s description of this commitment as a “strategic investment” resonates strongly with Chief Awolọwọ’s conviction that education and human-capital development are fundamental to national progress. His declaration that “Every child we keep in school strengthens our economy. Every student we support reduces inequality” is particularly significant in this regard.

The Committee considers Dangote’s combination of visionary enterprise, industrial transformation and commitment to human development a compelling demonstration of leadership whose impact extends beyond individual achievement to the wider society.

The Prize will be formally presented on Saturday, March 6, 2027, the anniversary of Chief Awolọwọ’s birth, at a ceremony which will also feature the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership Lecture, to be delivered by the laureate, in keeping with the tradition of the Award.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE