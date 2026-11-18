By Chijioke Ohuocha, Macdonald Dzirutwe and Libby George

Africa’s biggest IPO exposes continent’s cross-border investing barriers

People walk past a billboard advertising Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s initial public offering (IPO) on Alfred Rewane Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun/File... Purchase Licensing Rights, opens new tab Read more

Summary

IPO drew nearly 6 trillion naira in orders, about three times initial offer

Retail investors to get full allocations; offshore investors face scaling back

South Africa, Botswana and Kenya lead demand from elsewhere in Africa

ABUJA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery plans to increase its initial ‌public offering by up to 30% to about $2.1 billion after the offer was heavily oversubscribed, three people involved in the deal and a senior company executive said.

The IPO attracted orders worth nearly 6 trillion naira ($4.5 billion), around three times the ​shares initially on offer.

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If completed, the enlarged offering would rank among Africa’s biggest stock market listings.

OFFSHORE INVESTOR ​ALLOCATIONS SCALED BACK

Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals, built by Africa’s richest person Aliko Dangote, initially planned ⁠to sell 4.1 billion shares but is now expected to allot up to 5.33 billion shares, including ​an overallotment option, one of the lead advisers said.

The refinery plans to issue “up to the permitted level” of ​additional shares, with details to be announced after receiving approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, said a senior Dangote executive, who was not authorised to speak to the media.

The refinery is expected to list in Nigeria later this month.

Retail investors ​will receive all the shares they applied for and local pension funds are expected to receive allocations ​close to the amounts requested, two of the people said. Overseas investors will bear most of the scaling back.

“The guys ‌that ⁠won’t get all their allotment are the offshore guys,” the adviser said.

A stockbroker involved in the transaction said additional shares would be allocated on a pro-rata basis to investors who subscribed for more than 100 million shares.

Demand from elsewhere in Africa was led by investors in South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, with South Africa’s ​Public Investment Corporation among ​subscribers to the offer, ⁠the adviser said.

The IPO prospectus shows the refinery also raised about $2.5 billion through two private placements involving 7.2 billion shares ahead of the public offering. The prospectus ​did not disclose the identities of the investors.

The IPO is not underwritten, but ​Pan-African Refinery ⁠Investment SPV has committed to subscribe for up to $400 million, equivalent to about 19% of the enlarged offer. It was not immediately clear how much had been allocated to the SPV.

After the IPO, Aliko Dangote is expected ⁠to retain ​about 83.5% of the refinery, while the stake of state-owned oil ​company NNPC Ltd, an early investor, is expected to fall to about 6.5%, according to the adviser.

($1 = 1,342.6000 naira)

Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha ​in Abuja, MacDonald Dzirutwe in Lagos and Libby George in London. Editing by Karin Strohecker and Mark Potter

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