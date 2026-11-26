The Dangote Petroleum Refinery says it will begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group on December 1, marking its entry into the Nigerian stock market following its initial public offering (IPO).

Devakumar Edwin, vice-president of oil and gas at Dangote Group, announced the development on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

The listing comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the refinery’s share allocation plan following its heavily oversubscribed IPO, which closed last month.

The regulatory approval cleared the way for the company to distribute shares to investors and proceed with preparations for its stock market debut.

The refinery had earlier sought to increase the size of its IPO by up to 30 per cent to approximately $2.1 billion following strong investor demand.

On September 11, Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), said the refinery planned to pursue a listing on a United States stock exchange after expanding its production capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day within the next two and a half years.

However, on November 8, Dangote disclosed that the refinery’s IPO fell short of its target of attracting 10 million investors.

Despite missing the target, Africa’s richest person said the offer attracted “millions of investors”.

He described the level of participation as significant when compared with some of the largest public offerings in Africa and globally.

Vanguard Media Limited, Nigeria