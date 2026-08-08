By Naomi Chima

Nigeria’s entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the deaths of four personalities who contributed to music, film, television and personal development within a few days.

The wave of grief began with the passing of juju musician, Iyun Ajilore, popularly known as Saint Janet.

The singer, who was known for her unique blend of traditional juju and highlife rhythms with street slang and humour, was celebrated for her energetic performances and bold lyrics.

Ajilore, who described herself as the leader, or “G O of the Saint Bottles Cathedral and Sinners’ Chapel”, died on August 1 after a brief illness.

Her death sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow musicians and socialites, who remembered her as one of the most colourful entertainers of her generation.

Days later, the Yoruba film industry was hit by another loss with the death of actress, Temitope Osoba, at the age of 40.

Osoba’s colleagues announced her death on Wednesday, August 5. Before her passing, the actress had opened up about her battle with cancer, describing it as a life-changing experience that inspired her to create more awareness about the disease.

A burial announcement shared on her Instagram page revealed that the actress would be laid to rest on Thursday, August 13, 2026, in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The funeral service is scheduled to hold at Saint James Anglican Church, Iperu Remo, while her interment will take place at Iperu Remo Cemetery. The family also requested that mourners wear white for the ceremony.

As the industry was still coming to terms with the losses, news broke of the death of filmmaker, Dimbo Atiya, at the age of 53.

Atiya was regarded as one of Nigeria’s influential television producers, with notable works including Sons of the Caliphate, Halita and the award-winning The Rishantes.

Actors, producers and filmmakers paid tribute to him, describing him as a visionary storyteller and mentor whose impact extended beyond his productions.

The industry’s grief deepened with the death of relationship expert and media personality Teddy Don-Momoh’s wife, Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh, popularly known as Coach Lara.

Coach Lara died after a brief illness, weeks after welcoming her first child with Don-Momoh.

She was widely recognised as a therapist, author, relationship coach and business strategist, and was admired for helping individuals navigate relationships and personal growth.

Her family has appealed for privacy while announcing that details of her funeral arrangements would be released later.

The deaths of Saint Janet, Temitope Osoba, Dimbo Atiya and Lara Kudayisi Don-Momoh have left colleagues, fans and loved ones mourning across the entertainment industry.

Although they operated in different areas of the creative space, the four personalities left lasting impressions through their work and contributions to Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

Naomi Chima

Naomi Chima is an entertainment and lifestyle correspondent at Punch Newspapers with over three years of experience. She covers Nigerian entertainment, culture, and social events, conducts personality interviews, and contributes to features across desks. Her work demonstrates hands-on newsroom experience, editorial judgment, and a commitment to engaging, accurate, and audience-focused journalism.

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