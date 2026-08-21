Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, will on Thursday , August 27, 2026, bow out of the Nigerian public service after more than three decades of meritorious service marked by institution-building, reform and an unwavering commitment to duty. From her early days as a State Counsel in the Rivers State Civil Service and her pioneering role in building the legal architecture of Bayelsa State, to her service across critical federal ministries and, ultimately, as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Walson-Jack’s career has been defined by a rare breadth of experience and a consistent drive to leave institutions stronger than she found them. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

After more than three decades of public service, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, will on Thursday, August 27, 2026, retire as Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), bringing to a close one of the most extensive administrative careers in Nigeria’s contemporary public service.

Her journey to the apex of the Federal Civil Service did not begin in Abuja, nor was it defined by the titles she eventually accumulated. It began in 1992, when a young lawyer, fresh from the uncertainty of early legal practice, chose the Civil Service over a lucrative banking offer and embarked on a career that would take her from the legal drafting rooms of the newly created Bayelsa State to the highest administrative office in Nigeria.

The philosophy that best captures that journey is contained in her memoir, I Planted – A Memoir of Purposeful Service, written by Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack herself. Its central idea is captured in three simple words: “I planted, I believed, and I moved on.”

It is a philosophy that runs through virtually every chapter of her professional life. For Walson-Jack, public service was never simply about occupying an office. It was about building systems, developing people, creating institutions and leaving behind structures capable of surviving the departure of their founders.

Early Days in Rivers State

A University of Lagos-trained lawyer and certified legislative drafter, Walson-Jack entered the Rivers State Civil Service in August 1992 as a State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, after completing the National Youth Service Corps programme in 1988 and briefly practising law in Port Harcourt.

The decision was significant. She had received an offer from Oceanic Bank with a monthly salary of N50,000, an exceptional sum at the time. She and her husband declined the offer for family reasons. That same week, she joined the Civil Service.

Her first experience was hardly glamorous. She reported to a wooden desk and was initially given little meaningful work. Rather than allow frustration to define her, she identified a competence gap and sought to acquire the specialist skills she needed.

A posting to Government House as Special Assistant to Justice Mary Ukaego Odili strengthened her professional confidence, while a Legal Drafting Course at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies in 1996 proved decisive. She graduated at the top of her class.

Only months later, Bayelsa State was created on October 1, 1996, and the newly trained legal drafter found herself at the centre of the enormous task of giving the new state a functioning legal framework.

Building Bayelsa From the Ground Up

She was one of only seven pioneering Law Officers in the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice. The ministry operated from inadequate premises, while officers often travelled from Port Harcourt to Yenagoa before dawn along untarred roads.

Her legal drafting expertise became indispensable as the state moved from having a name and territory to possessing the laws and institutions required for governance.

Walson-Jack helped draft foundational legislation, trained other officers in legislative drafting and, for a period, served both the Ministry of Justice and the State House of Assembly.

She effectively became a legal architect of the new state, simultaneously supporting its Executive and Legislative branches.

Her career in Bayelsa was also marked by moments that tested her integrity. During political turbulence in the early years of the state, she intervened to help the family of a displaced Speaker retrieve their belongings safely, even when doing so carried professional risks.

She also contributed substantially to civil society and access to justice. She played a central role in establishing the Bayelsa branch of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), which undertook legal education on customary and statutory marriage, promoted wills and estate planning and advocated for the protection of women and children.

Following the Odi tragedy of 1999, FIDA Bayelsa documented the destruction and recorded women’s testimonies. The organisation also established a radio platform through which communities could communicate their needs, with some broadcasts subsequently prompting government action.

Seven Years at the Apex of Bayelsa Justice Ministry

In July 2002, Walson-Jack became Solicitor-General of Bayelsa State and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice. Her seven-year tenure transformed the pioneer ministry from seven Law Officers into an institution with 72 legal professionals across ten specialised departments.

She drove reforms in access to justice, including the simplification of probate procedures for small estates, thereby reducing the burden on widows and other vulnerable beneficiaries. The ministry introduced The Justice Gazette, established a Committee on the Quick Dispensation of Justice, worked on the Revised Laws of Bayelsa State, produced the Bayelsa State Law Report and developed a practical handbook on official corruption for public officers.

One of her most notable reforms involved criminal prosecution. Concerned about the quality of Police Prosecutors in Magistrates’ Courts, the ministry recruited and trained Law Officers and deployed 14 of them across the state’s Magistrates’ Courts. The initiative was recognised by the Nigerian Bar Association as a national first.

Her professional thoroughness would later prove consequential. Before leaving the Ministry of Justice, she prepared a comprehensive handover note. Years later, that record helped clarify an allegation involving an approved but undisbursed expenditure and assisted in clearing the name of Henry Seriake Dickson, who subsequently invited her into his administration after becoming Governor of Bayelsa State.

From Legal Administration to Executive Leadership

Between 2012 and 2014, Walson-Jack served successively as Deputy Chief of Staff, pioneer Commissioner for Science, Technology and Manpower Development, and Chief of Staff to Governor Dickson.

As Commissioner, she was tasked with creating a ministry virtually from scratch. The portfolio combined science and technology with manpower development, employment generation and enterprise support.

She championed a manpower needs assessment and database aimed at making opportunities more transparent and merit-based, prepared Bayelsans for Federal Civil Service recruitment and developed vocational and professional training partnerships. Twenty young Bayelsans were sent to Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea for specialised training.

She also developed an ambitious N1 billion education-technology blueprint involving computer laboratories, solar power, internet connectivity, ICT teachers, tablets, curriculum-based software and technology innovation. The Okaka Science and Technology Centre of Excellence and Innovation was another initiative conceived during this period. She left before its completion, but a subsequent administration continued the vision.

That pattern of planting and moving on would become characteristic of her career. As Chief of Staff, she undertook a listening tour before restructuring Government House. She introduced systems for correspondence, scheduling, executive coordination and follow-up, while also supporting the development of Executive Bills from conception through Executive Council approval and legislative transmission.

The Federal Journey and Sectoral Reforms

In December 2014, she returned to the Federal Civil Service as a Director. Her subsequent federal career took her through some of the country’s most critical sectors. She served as Permanent Secretary in the Niger Delta Affairs, Power, Water Resources and Sanitation, Education and Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation portfolios.

Across these assignments, her profile reflects a career spanning labour relations, welfare, housing, inclusion, occupational safety, education, power, water and sanitation, as well as the complex development challenges of the Niger Delta.

Her federal record also reflects a leader whose approach to administration was shaped by personal encounters with institutional weaknesses. A memoir endorsement by George Etomi, FNIALS, NPOM, Life Bencher, notes the arc from a career that began with a missing file and obstructed transfer to one that later helped drive the Civil Service towards paperless administration.

That transformation captures much of what Walson-Jack has represented as a public administrator: converting the frustrations of inefficient systems into the motivation to reform those systems.

Reaching the Apex of The Civil Service

In August 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed her Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, placing her at the helm of Nigeria’s federal bureaucracy and making her responsible for reforms, welfare and productivity affecting more than 100,000 public servants.

At the apex of the Civil Service, her extensive experience across state and federal institutions became particularly relevant. She brought with her more than three decades of hands-on knowledge of law, policy implementation, institutional reform, human capital development and executive administration.

A Career Built on Institutions

Undoubtedly, her educational journey has been equally extensive because in addition to her legal training and certification as a legislative drafter, she attended the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the London School of Economics and Harvard Business School, while also pursuing further executive education at the Mohammed Ibn Rashid School of Government.

Her career has consequently developed into a body of expertise on building resilient public institutions, strategic human capital development, women in leadership, policy implementation, cross-sectoral governance and ethical public administration.

Yet, the extensive profile of Walson-Jack is perhaps best understood not by the number of positions she has occupied, but by the institutions and people affected by her work.

From the early legal architecture of Bayelsa State to the transformation of its Ministry of Justice; from legal advocacy through FIDA to executive coordination in Government House; from science, technology and manpower development to her federal assignments in power, water, education and the Niger Delta; and finally to the leadership of the Federal Civil Service, her career has consistently involved building capacity.

As she retires next week Thursday to the loving embrace of her husband, Hon. Nimi Walson-Jack and their two children and a grandson, Walson-Jack, who has repeatedly acknowledged the role of family, mentors, colleagues and faith in sustaining her journey, leaves behind an illustrious career.

With 34 years across two levels of government, and after reaching the highest administrative office in the country, Didi Esther Walson-Jack exits the Civil Service with a record built not merely around appointments, but around institution-building, professional discipline, reform and the conviction that public service is ultimately about leaving something useful behind.

THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD