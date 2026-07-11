File: Diezani Alison-Madueke

By Punch Editorial Board

NIGERIANS are torn between different emotions after a London jury acquitted a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, on all six UK bribery and corruption charges. This came after an 11-year legal process at Southwark Crown Court. Once again, Nigeria’s anti-corruption war raises more questions than answers.

The case, in which Diezani was accused of receiving lavish bribes and luxury benefits in exchange for lucrative government contracts, began with her arrest in London in October 2015 and ended on June 17, 2026, when the jury unanimously acquitted her.

The verdict was not necessarily a declaration of innocence. Rather, it reflected the prosecution’s failure to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, the high evidentiary threshold required under British law.

Reports indicate that the jury deliberated for more than 46 hours before finding her not guilty on five counts of accepting bribes and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery.

A major weakness in the prosecution’s case was its inability to establish the alleged bribery chain. It neither produced the alleged bribe giver as a co-defendant nor called such a person as a witness.

Consequently, prosecutors failed to convince the jury that she solicited or received cash, luxury properties, private jet flights, chauffeur-driven cars, expensive shopping trips and other benefits in exchange for awarding government contracts.

The investigation began when the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested her in October 2015. She was formally charged in August 2023, while her trial commenced in January 2026.

Prosecutors alleged that she enjoyed a “life of luxury” in London—financed by wealthy Nigerian oil and gas businessmen seeking lucrative government contracts.

Diezani, alongside oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde and her brother, Doye Agama, denied all the charges. Her defence argued that she never accepted bribes and that third parties handled her financial transactions because Nigerian law prohibited her from maintaining foreign bank accounts.

Unable to prove that the luxury expenses constituted illegal inducements rather than legitimate or reimbursed expenditures, the prosecution lost the case. With the acquittal delivered by a jury, UK prosecutors cannot appeal on the facts. Legally, the matter is closed.

However, the story is far from over in Nigeria.

The immediate question is: what becomes of the vast assets already forfeited in separate proceedings in the United Kingdom, the United States and Nigeria?

Already, Diezani has tendered the UK acquittal in her ongoing legal proceedings in Nigeria, and the court has admitted it.

Yet available legal research indicates that the acquittal does not automatically affect assets forfeited under separate civil proceedings. Properties and funds already confiscated remain forfeited to the respective governments unless those forfeiture orders are successfully overturned through separate domestic legal processes. This distinction is crucial.

The onus is therefore on the Nigerian government to decide its next legal and prosecutorial steps.

Before the acquittal, the United States Department of Justice had reached an agreement with Nigeria to repatriate $52.88 million in forfeited assets, including the Galactica Star superyacht and luxury real estate allegedly linked to Diezani and her associates. She has consistently denied owning those assets.

In Nigeria, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has equally secured final forfeiture orders covering jewellery, millions of dollars in cash and numerous properties.

Assets reportedly traced to her worth about $153 million include N23.4 billion in Sterling Bank, N9 billion in First Bank and $5 million in Access Bank; a Banana Island luxury complex comprising 21 housing units, 18 flats and six penthouses valued at $37.5 million; a multi-building estate on Thoburn Street, Yaba; and a N325.4 million plot in Oniru.

Also forfeited are a multimillion-dollar property on Mohammed Mahashir Street, Asokoro, valued at $2.6 million; another property on Aso Drive valued at N380 million; 13 three-bedroom terrace houses in Mabushi Gardens, Abuja; 16 four-bedroom terrace houses at Heritage Court Estate in Port Harcourt; 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone valued at $40 million; luxury vehicles, including BMW and Jaguar cars; 18 registered companies; and several shell assets.

This should serve as a litmus test of Nigeria’s commitment to fighting corruption. Nigeria is a sovereign nation and is not bound by British judicial outcomes in separate domestic proceedings.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies maintain that the assets linked to the former minister cannot reasonably be reconciled with her legitimate earnings as a public official.

The contrast with other high-profile corruption cases is striking.

Former Delta State Governor James Ibori was acquitted by a Federal High Court in Nigeria, only to be arrested later in Dubai, extradited to the UK, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering, and received a 13-year prison sentence for stealing more than $50 million. The case resulted in the confiscation of millions of dollars in illicit assets.

Similarly, former Bayelsa State Governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha was arrested in London in 2005 over the laundering of more than £1.8 million. British authorities reportedly discovered more than £1 million in cash in his London home and assets worth about £10 million.

He fled Britain while on bail, allegedly disguised as a woman, returned to Nigeria, pleaded guilty to corruption charges in 2007 and later received a controversial presidential pardon in 2013. The United States eventually recovered and returned more than $954,000 of its illicit assets to Nigeria. He died in 2015 while extradition proceedings to the UK were still ongoing.

The Europeans and Americans concluded long ago that corruption among Nigeria’s political elite remains deeply entrenched. In an unguarded moment in 2016, former British Prime Minister David Cameron famously remarked before the late Queen Elizabeth II that “Nigerian politicians are fantastically corrupt.”

Ironically, the late President Muhammadu Buhari agreed with Cameron’s assessment while insisting that stolen Nigerian assets hidden in the UK should be returned home.

More recently, former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu is serving a prison sentence in the UK following his conviction for organ trafficking.

Taken together, these cases demonstrate that it is naïve for Nigeria to depend on foreign governments to wage its anti-corruption battle.

The responsibility rests squarely with Nigeria’s own anti-graft agencies. They must investigate serving and former public officials professionally, thoroughly and without political interference.

Several high-profile cases remain pending, including those involving former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and former Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris.

Yet Bello was allowed to emerge as the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate despite his ongoing trial. This development places a moral burden on the ruling party and sends the wrong signal about accountability.

Elsewhere, corruption attracts far harsher consequences. In China, corrupt public officials face life imprisonment or even the death penalty. This month, a Chinese court sentenced city official Yang Youlin to death for embezzling $325 million (2.2 billion yuan) over three decades.

How then does Nigeria expect the international community to take its anti-corruption campaign seriously when political considerations continue to undermine accountability at home?

That is the conundrum. Unless Nigeria strengthens investigations, ensures speedy prosecutions and imposes severe penalties on corrupt public officials, the country’s anti-graft war will continue to inspire more scepticism than confidence.

Punch Editorial Board