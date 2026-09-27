By Taiye Olaniyi

The ongoing 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States of America calls for a sincere approach and search for Divine Wisdom at tackling the innumerable problems that humanity is facing today.

Various discussions, presentations and positions are being taken and are likely to be taken in respect of whether or not nations of the world should be united under the auspices of the United Nations not minding their various sociocultural, economic and Geopolitical diversities.

There seems to be more concern about the belief or probable disbelief in the continuity of the United Nations as espoused by the so called world leaders but who only project more of statements of personal aggrandizement and national superior powers more than what the true tenets of global unity should replicate.

I observed two scenarios as the current trends that need to be closely addressed by each individual member of humanity and collectivity at various levels.

First, I wish that the antagonists and protagonists of global peace in our war torn world of woes and inhumanity strewn all over geographic spaces realize the implications of their acts of commission and / or omission.

Scripture (NKJV) in the Book of Proverbs

Verse 22: “An angry man stirs up strife, and a furious man abounds in transgression.”

Verse 23: “A man’s pride will bring him low, but honor will uphold the humble in spirit.”

Verse 24: “Whoever is a partner with a thief hates his own life; he swears to tell the truth, but reveals nothing.”

I hope that those who today rule and ruin rather than lead the world today kindly look in the mirror and meditate on the excerpt of the lyrics by brother Jimmy Cliff.

Take a Look at Yourself

Song by Jimmy Cliff ‧ 1971 Lyrics:

Take a good look, take a good look

Take a look

When you look in the mirror

Tell me what do you see

Is it who you think you are or

Who you like to be

When you look at your shadow tell

Me: What do you see?

Do you walk with a giant or

Do you crush a flea

We are nothing else but what we think we are

We can die in the morn or reaching for a star... .

In being who we are or who we want to be, of what use are the global rulers or leaders looking at the dimensions and their deployments of Artificial Intelligence to satisfy mere fiendish personal, national interests, superiority over time and space against global and humanity’s interests and sustainability?

The advent of today’s AI and Robotic technologies had been from time immemorial with the Yoruba esoteric tradition.

The drive to externalize intelligence, the Yorubas had explored as Sigidi before the word algorithm.

According to Dr. Olaolu Arowolo, an AI guru, “Yoruba tradition built systems for encoding instructions, holding specialist knowledge and retrieving it under a protocol. Read it as information science rather than superstition, where the parallels are exact.”

“Sigidi”: Carved clay or wood figures charged with a specific instruction to carry a message to a named recipient without the sender traveling. An autonomous agent with a mandate.

In conformity with this autonomous agent template, the Arise Television and TVC recently celebrated here in Nigeria, a Nigerian medical doctor and his team who performed a medical feat on a patient with kidney problem using AI and robot far away from where the patient was being hospitalized.

However, for the world to accept an opinion of tagging AI as “Super Intelligence” maybe as a replacement for current AI as being opinionated and captured during Donald Trump’s address at the UNGA, one has to be divinely ordained with wisdom, understanding by the Great Architect of the Universe.

Why?

Because earthly or mundane power which remains only earthly and time bound with one if not guided by God within oneself, no matter how powerful one is, can not be vital ingredient enough for making the world a better place for all to live IN no justify mere human invention as AI to be regarded as Super Intelligence .

No matter how lowly or powerful one is today, can anyone deny the cataclysmic climate change, horrific earthquakes, terrorism infested and hypocrisy imbued in money making at all costs associated with world religious leaders and popular empire building religions?

Similarly, at the geopolitical, economic development and underdevelopment of the world, with or without the dimensions in Ai, wailing and moaning and the gnashing of teeth the world over require humans or superhumans with divine wisdom to bring back to the world the process of reintegration, reconciliation and redemption of humankind.

My second observation, as the world leaders now keep talking, ranting or maybe rattling and exchanging banter and probable solutions to global problems at UNGA, could the world leaders with divine mission for the salvation of humankind simply ruminate and meditate on the admonition of Nicholas Roerich on “Banner of Peace” here humbly submitted?

According to the great Rosicrucian sage, Nicholas Roerich:

“ We raised the Banner of Peace on Earth so that a space of culture would exclude a space of war and animosity forever.

We call on all peoples and nations to build a new spiritual, scientific and artistic cooperation”.

It follows therefore that at this world renowned assemblage of world personages, it is obvious that there are expressions of a durable human desire to project a cognitive agency into an external vessel. Modern AI is the latest form of that desire, and as ever the consequences follow the intentions of those who deploy it.

The answer today is no more information. It is wisdom management-the ability to discern what matters, what is true, and what should guide action.

To all our world rulers and leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, the Son of Man here submits the admonition of our forebears as encapsulated in Proverbs 4:7

King James Version

7 Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.

May Light, Life and Love lead the world to the experience of Peace Profound.

Taiye Olaniyi, a retired Postman, writes from Lagos