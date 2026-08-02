Super Falcons. Photo: X@Caf women

Nigeria overcame having a player sent off to beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday in Rabat and throw Group C wide open at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The Super Falcons were reduced to 10 players after 40 minutes when Blessing Demehin was red-carded for fouling star Zambia striker Barbra Banda at the Al Medina Stadium.

Malawi have six points after two rounds, Nigeria and Zambia three each and Egypt none ahead of the final series of mini-league fixtures in the Moroccan capital on Wednesday.

Defending champions Nigeria, chasing a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, face Egypt next while Malawi and Zambia meet in a southern Africa showdown.

Record six-time African Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala scored the match-winner after just eight minutes.

She outpaced two defenders and when goalkeeper Hazel Nali blocked her shot, the rebound struck the right leg of the Nigerian and rolled into the net.

Meanwhile, star striker Temwa Chawinga created one goal and scored another as giant killers Malawi beat Egypt 3-1 in the early match.

Malawi followed a stunning victory over Nigeria with another impressive display despite being reduced to 10 players early in the second half.

Rose Alufandika was shown a straight red card after 52 minutes for a last-defender foul on Habiba Essam at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium.

Malawi led 2-0 at half-time thanks to first goals of the tournament from Rose Kadzere and Faith Chinzimu.

Kadzere pounced on a pass from Chawinga to fire past goalkeeper Maha Shehata after 35 minutes and Chinzimu doubled the lead two minutes into added time with a close-range shot.

Malawi increased the lead on 69 minutes when Kansas City-based Chawinga won a race for possession with Shehata and headed the ball into the net.

Egypt scored their first goal of the WAFCON, following a 6-0 drubbing by Zambia, when Eman Kassem nodded a free-kick past goalkeeper Mercy Sikelo after 71 minutes.

The second series of mini-league matches concludes on Sunday in Casablanca when Group D leaders Ghana face second-placed Cameroon and Mali take on Cabo Verde.

AFP

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