Dolly Parton, Country Music Legend, Dies at 80, Just 4 Days After Saying, ‘I Still Have so Many Things I Want to Achieve’

By Victoria Edel

and Jason Sheeler

NEED TO KNOW

Legendary singer-songwriter Dolly Parton has died at age 80

Parton’s career spanned decades and included Grammy wins, film roles and, later in life, a musical inspired with her life titled Dolly

Parton was preceded in death by her husband of more nearly 60 years, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025

Legendary singer-songwriter and country music icon Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, revealed the news in an Aug. 25 Instagram video.

“My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis and Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he says in the video. “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Seaver added: “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

“I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid, getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn’t even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent,” Seaver added in the video message. “By her example, we believed that anything is possible. She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

Dolly Parton ca. 1976; Dolly Parton in 2021.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty; Art Streiber

His statement continued: “My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not. Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness.

Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

Seaver ended his statement, saying, “Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly — Aunt, Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.”

Parton shared an update on her health on Friday, Aug. 21, acknowledging her recent decline after the March 2025 death of her husband, Carl Dean.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” Parton told PEOPLE.

She added: “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

With a distinguished career that lasted decades, Parton is the best-selling female country music artist of all time, having sold more than 160 million albums worldwide. Her debut album was 1967’s Hello, I’m Dolly, and she went on to release a slew of hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Jolene.”

Parton was born in Pittman Center, Tenn., in 1946. She had 11 siblings, and the family was poor. “We never actually starved, but sometimes we never had quite enough to eat,” she told PEOPLE in 1977. At age 6, she began playing her first guitar and singing in her grandfather’s church. She started writing songs a year later.

Though she was known for her glamor as an adult, she told PEOPLE in 2003 that growing up, “I had freckles and a gap in my teeth. Everything was homemade or hand-me-downs. . . . I always wanted to be prettier. I got to fixin’ myself up. I wanted my clothes tight, my makeup bright, my nails long, my lips red. I got into it.” Over her career, she received considerable attention for her dramatic appearance, but she was always the first one to make a joke of it.

After her high school graduation, she moved to Nashville in 1964. She played in clubs and wrote songs for other artists. She told PEOPLE in 2012, “My songs got me out of the mountains and took me everywhere I’ve wanted to go.” Her big break came when country star Porter Wagoner hired her to be his sidekick on The Porter Wagoner Show. He helped her land a record deal, but her early successes were all duets with her costar.

“I’ll always be a country musician because I’m a country girl,” she told PEOPLE in 1975. “My style is my soul and my feelings. I’ll tell the world in my songs what I wouldn’t have told my mother.”

Porter Wagoner (left) and Dolly Parton in 1967.

Pierre-Gilles Vidoli/WWD/Penske Media via Getty

In 1971, she had her first country No. 1 with “Joshua.” “Coat of Many Colors,” released the same year, reached No. 4. Then in 1973, she released “Jolene,” which was a country No. 1 and also charted on Billboard‘s Hot 100.

Parton stopped appearing on the TV show in 1974, and she wrote “I Will Always Love You” as a goodbye to her creative partner, Wagoner. “When I got ready to go, it was not a good scene. So I went home and that song just came to me. The next morning I said, ‘This is how I feel.’ Tears were rolling down his face,” she told PEOPLE in 2012.

The song topped the country chart twice, but it became a megahit when Whitney Houston recorded it for the 1992 film The Bodyguard. She told PEOPLE in 2015 about the first time she heard Houston’s version of the song on the radio. “It was a worldwide thing. It was in a movie; it was No. 1. I thought, ‘Wow. I wrote that little song,’ “ she said. “That’s when I felt my worth as a songwriter. I thought, ‘This is my gift, and I’m going to do the best I can with it.’ ”

Dolly Parton in 1984.

Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty

Parton continued to enjoy success with hits like “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” “Here You Come Again,” “Two Doors Down,” “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right” and “You’re the Only One.”

By the end of the ’70s, Parton’s ambitions reached beyond Nashville; some worried she was leaving country music behind. She said in 1977, “I want people to know there is a lot more to me — good or bad — than they’ve seen so far. All I’m askin’ is a chance to prove it. . . . . I’m not leavin’ Nashville. Roots are important to me, and my roots are here.”

Parton’s movie career began in 1980 when she starred in 9 to 5 with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda. Her theme song for the movie became her first No. 1 single on the Hot 100. The costars became lifelong friends, and Parton later made a guest appearance on their Netflix TV series Grace and Frankie.

Ron Davis/Getty

In 1982, she played a madam in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas alongside Burt Reynolds. “I make a better whore than a secretary,” she told PEOPLE in 1982. Parton also starred in 1984’s Rhinestone with Sylvester Stallone, 1989’s Steel Magnolias and 2012’s Joyful Noise.

In 1987, Parton released the critically acclaimed album Trio with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. She told PEOPLE in 2003 that they “were like sisters,” explaining, “We didn’t always agree, but we had a great sound. Our first Trio album was one of the greatest pieces of music I’ve ever been involved in.”

During her career, Parton won an Emmy, 11 Grammy awards, 10 Country Music Association awards, seven Academy of Country Music awards, three American Music awards and earned two Academy Award nominations, as well as an honorary Oscar. She was one of only seven female artists to win the Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year award.

Dolly Parton at Dollywood in 1988

Ron Davis/Getty

The music icon was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999. During the memorable ceremony, she performed her hit song “Coat of Many Colors.” Parton’s close friend and “Islands in the Stream” duet partner Kenny Rogers presided over her induction.

Parton’s vibrant life was adapted into a musical titled Dolly: A True Original Musical that premiered in Nashville in July 2025 with plans of transferring to Broadway in 2026.

“I wanted to see it done while I’m still around, to be able to oversee it and make sure that it’s done properly in a way that I would want to see it, rather than to wait till I’m gone and let somebody else decide how they think it should be done,” she said in a press conference announcing the show’s premiere.

She also wrote the score for the Broadway adaptation of 9 to 5, for which she received a Tony nomination. In 2005 she received the National Medal of Arts, and in 2006 she received Kennedy Center Honors. In November 2022, she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Parton frequently collaborated with younger artists, including Beyoncé and Sabrina Carpenter. She was also the godmother of Miley Cyrus. For the singer who once said, “Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life,” maintaining her personal life was very important.

“I’ve told her some things that I think are valuable and that she uses, but I’d rather live [as] an example,” Parton told PEOPLE of her relationship with Cyrus. “[I’d rather] be an example rather than just try to tell somebody to do this, do that because I don’t think that’s right. Everybody’s different.”

She owned the Dollywood amusement park located in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. She was also heavily involved in philanthropy, most notably her Imagination Library, which mails one book a month to children from birth until kindergarten. She was inspired in part by her father, who never learned to read or write.

Parton married Carl Thomas Dean in May 1966. Dean opted to stay out of the spotlight but encouraged his wife. “He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it,” Parton told PEOPLE. “He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home. I don’t think they’re probably showing much of this on TV, and if they do, he might see it.”

“I always joke and laugh when people ask me what’s the key to my long marriage and lasting love,” Parton told PEOPLE in 2018. “I always say ‘Stay gone!’ and there’s a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we’re together and the little things we do.”

Dean died on March 3, 2025. Parton announced his death on Instagram writing, “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years.”

Days after his death, Parton paid tribute to her late husband with a song titled “If You Hadn’t Been There.”

Dolly Parton receiving an honorary degree from Carson-Newman College in 1990. Ron Davis/Getty

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” she wrote on Instagram announcing the song alongside a rare throwback photo of the couple.

Parton reflected on their love story and her grief in a November 2025 PEOPLE cover story.

“Ours is a great old love story. Most people don’t stay that close that long,” Parton said of Dean at the time. “That’s a loss. Nobody can ever know that unless you’ve experienced it yourself. He will always be in my heart and in my memories.”

Parton was set to return to Las Vegas in December 2025 for a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — her first extended run in the city in more than 30 years — but in September of that year, she announced that the dates had been postponed due to “health challenges.”

“As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!,” she said in a statement shared to Instagram. “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Kenny Rogers (left) and Dolly Parton.Wally Fong/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the setback, Parton reassured her fans at the time writing, “And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

She later canceled the residency in May 2026, saying in an Instagram video that she was “responding really well to meds and treatments” and “improving every day.”

Years prior, Parton told PEOPLE that even after decades in the industry there were still dreams she had left to fulfill.

Dolly Parton in November 2023.

“I just hope I live long enough to do more things,” she said. “That’s the only thing that worries me, that I may run out of time before I see so many of my dreams come true. I wake up with new dreams all the time. But I put them in a place where they can continue, even after I’m gone.”

In a November 2025 cover story, Parton opened up to PEOPLE about her then-upcoming 80th birthday.

Dolly Parton (left) and Miley Cyrus.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty; Miller Mobley/NBC/Getty

“People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started,” she says. “I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine . . . I think there’s a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”

She also reflected on her impact and intentions in the industry. “I’m at that point in my life where I just want to be able to do good things that can be carried on. I’m proud of my legacy so far, and I hope to just continue to do things that might be of use to other people,” Parton told PEOPLE at the time.

“You know, I have just been going so fast my whole life,” Parton added in the same interview. “And I just start thinking, ‘How in the world did I even have a life? How did I even get it done?’ I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life. I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true.”

PEOPLE is part of the People Inc. publishing family.