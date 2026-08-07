316 cartoons, additional two trucks loaded with alleged fake medicine recovered

Police reject N3m bribe to free suspects, exhibits

By Evelyn Usman

From the outside, 7A Otto Causeway, Otto, Lagos, looked like just another warehouse in a busy commercial neighbourhood. There were no suspicious markings or other signs to suggest that the warehouse was anything more than an ordinary commercial building. Yet, detectives believe it had allegedly been used for more than two years to repackage suspected adulterated medicines for distribution across Nigeria and beyond. To residents, the routine was unremarkable. There were no suspicious markings or other signs to suggest that the warehouse was anything more than an ordinary commercial building. Yet, detectives believe it had allegedly been used for more than two years to repackage suspected adulterated medicines for distribution across Nigeria and beyond.

To residents, the routine was unremarkable. Trucks came and went, workers arrived, vehicles were loaded, and business appeared to continue as usual.

Unknown to many, however, detectives were gradually piecing together evidence that pointed to a wider pharmaceutical network.

Buried in a truck

The breakthrough came when operatives of the Lagos State Police Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), headed by CSP Oyindamola Oremosu, acting on intelligence gathered over several weeks, intercepted a truck reportedly believed to be conveying second-hand clothes.

It was not clothes that detectives found. Instead, the truck was allegedly loaded with suspected counterfeit and adulterated pharmaceutical products.The discovery led to the arrest of two suspects, Eze Okwudilichukwu, 52, and Chukwudi Mba, 42.

According to police, the suspects were questioned as detectives sought to establish where the products were allegedly manufactured and identify others believed to be connected with the operation. But investigators reportedly encountered resistance as they tried to obtain information about the source of the medicines and the alleged masterminds behind the operation.

Inside the warehouse

What they found, according to the police, raised fresh concerns about the scale of the operation.

Investigators believe the premises was being used to repackage suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products allegedly meant for distribution across Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries.

For millions of Nigerians who buy medicines over the counter, trusting that what they swallow will heal rather than harm, the discovery raises a disturbing question: How easily can a dangerous product move from an obscure warehouse into the hands of an unsuspecting patient?

Speaking on the operation, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Tijani Fatai, said the suspects, following their arrest and interrogation, led detectives to another warehouse where a duly executed search warrant was carried out.

According to him, the search resulted in the recovery of a truck loaded with large quantities of suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products, with registration number KFR 241 XA (Katsina), alongside other exhibits.

Items recovered

Among the items recovered, he said, were about 300 cartons of suspected adulterated Omeprazole, six bags containing unpackaged suspected adulterated Viagra, Ampiclox, Septrin, Piriton and other pharmaceutical products, as well as about 10 cartons of suspected adulterated Ampiclox, Viagra and other drugs.

More than 300 empty printed packs and cartons allegedly used in repackaging the suspected counterfeit medicines were also recovered.

For investigators, the packaging materials could prove significant, potentially offering clues about how the products were allegedly prepared and presented before entering the market.

A network beyond Lagos

The investigation, according to CP Fatai, suggested that the operation was neither new nor confined to Lagos. He said : “Preliminary investigations revealed that the criminal syndicate has been engaged in the repackaging and distribution of suspected adulterated pharmaceutical products for over two years.

“Investigations also suggest that the suspected adulterated drugs are being manufactured somewhere within Lagos State”, he stated.

He added that further investigation indicated that the medicines were allegedly transported to different parts of Nigeria, with substantial quantities reportedly destined for Lomé, Togo, suggesting a possible transnational distribution network.

He said detectives had intensified efforts to identify the suspected facility, dismantle it, arrest those connected with the operation and bring them before the law.

₦3m pressure allegation

But the investigation soon took another turn. According to the CP, “It is pertinent to state that since the arrest of the suspects, desperate attempts have been made through different channels to compromise the investigation by inducing officers of the Violent Crime Response Unit to release both the suspects and the recovered exhibits.

“I wish to categorically state that these attempts were firmly resisted. The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to professionalism, integrity and the rule of law, and no amount of pressure or inducement will derail the course of justice,” he said.

Medicines that can kill instead of cure

If laboratory analysis confirms the police suspicions, the implications could extend far beyond criminal prosecution and into public health. This is because counterfeit and adulterated medicines can be particularly dangerous, as they are often made to look like genuine products.

Unlike illicit drugs that are deliberately concealed, fake medicines may be packaged to resemble genuine pharmaceutical products and enter the supply chain without consumers knowing.

The latest discovery has therefore revived concerns over the circulation of fake medicines in Nigeria, particularly sexual enhancement drugs.

An earlier Vanguard investigation into fake Viagra and other sexual enhancement products highlighted warnings from medical experts about the dangers associated with counterfeit versions of such drugs.

Experts warned that fake Viagra could expose users to serious complications, including prolonged and painful erections, known medically as priapism, circulatory damage that may result in impotence, kidney failure, heart complications and, in severe cases, death.

But the danger is not limited to sexual enhancement medicines.

Counterfeit antibiotics such as Ampiclox and Septrin could fail to treat infections, allowing illnesses to worsen and potentially contributing to antimicrobial resistance.

For people managing hypertension, diabetes and other chronic illnesses, taking ineffective or wrongly formulated medication could equally have devastating consequences.

The concern, therefore, is not simply whether a medicine is fake. It is what happens to the person who takes it believing it is genuine.

NAFDAC takes over

With the investigation involving pharmaceutical products, the Lagos State Police Command transferred the suspects, recovered exhibits and case file to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for further investigation and regulatory action.The handover took place on Monday, August 2, 2026.

Explaining the decision, Fatai said, “Given the nature of this case and its direct relevance to the regulation and enforcement of standards relating to pharmaceutical products, I formally handed over the suspects, the recovered exhibits and the case file to the Director of NAFDAC, Dr. Martins Iluyomade, for further investigation and necessary regulatory action,” he said.

According to him, the handover underscored the command’s determination to ensure that every aspect of the alleged operation was thoroughly investigated and that anyone found culpable was brought to justice through the appropriate legal and regulatory processes.

For NAFDAC, the next stage will go beyond the arrests.

Laboratory analysis of the recovered medicines is expected to establish their actual composition, potency and safety and determine whether they are counterfeit, adulterated, substandard or otherwise unfit for consumption.

Those findings could also provide detectives with important evidence as they continue the search for the suspected source of production.

Another discovery

But even as the police were handing over the suspects, exhibits and case file to NAFDAC, the investigation reportedly took another turn.

The Weekender gathered that while the handover was ongoing, other suspected members of the alleged syndicate were reportedly loading two trucks with similar suspected pharmaceutical products.

The development allegedly caught the attention of investigators, who moved in and seized the two trucks.

The seizure according to the Police has now widened the scope of the investigation, raising fresh questions about the size of the alleged network, its distribution channels and the volume of suspected adulterated medicines that may have been waiting to enter the market.

Vanguard Media Ltd