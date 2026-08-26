Dotun Oladipo was a journalist for over 28 years

Dotun Oladipo, founder and managing editor of Eagle Online, has died at the age of 56.

TheCable understands that Oladipo suddenly took ill in his office on Tuesday and died hours later at the hospital where he had driven himself.

Oladipo’s death was confirmed by the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), of which he was a former president.

Danlami Nmodu, GOCOP president, announced his passing on the guild’s WhatsApp platform late on Tuesday.

“It has just been confirmed that Emeritus President, Mr Dotun Oladipo, died today,” he wrote.

“May his soul rest in peace. Amen.”

The deceased was also the founding president of the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multipurpose Society (IMPCMS).

Nkanu Egbe, the general secretary of IMPCMS, also announced Oladipo’s demise on Wednesday morning.

“It is with profound sorrow that I announce the sudden death of our President, Mr Dotun Oladipo, who passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, in Lagos, at the age of 56,” the statement reads in part.

“Mr Oladipo led our cooperative with dedication, alongside a distinguished journalism career spanning nearly three decades.

“His passing is a devastating loss not only to IMPCMS but to Nigerian journalism as a whole.

“The Executive Committee will communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements, condolence visits, and interim leadership matters as they become available.

“Members are urged to keep his family and our cooperative in their prayers during this difficult time.”

Oladipo, the CEO of Premium Eagle Media Limited, was a former politics editor at PUNCH Newspapers.

He also worked with Nigerian Tribune, Nigerian Compass, and The Sun before founding Eagle Online.

TheCable