As part of efforts to revitalize the Eastern ports, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Escravos Channel at Warri Port, Delta State.

Confirming the development, Mr. Ikechukwu Oyenmakara, General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communication at the Nigerian Ports Authority, stated that the reconstruction and dredging of the channel form part of the Eastern Ports rehabilitation projects, which include the Warri Port.

Oyenmakara further disclosed that the agency’s port modernization programme encompasses six distinct projects.

He stated: “The project is part of the Eastern Ports modernization projects awarded to China Habour Engineering recently. There are about six different projects under the Eastern Ports modernization programme.”

Recall that vessels calling at the Warri ports have become wary of the channel due to its shallow draught, a situation that has frequently resulted in ships running aground.

Local ship pilots operating at the port have also raised concerns over the recurring incidents of vessels running aground, noting that the situation has made navigation and their jobs increasingly challenging.

Vanguard Media Ltd