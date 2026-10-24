National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Olufemi Adediran, Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, Chijioke Iremeka, Daniel Ayantoye, Yusuf Oketola, Efecha Gold, Ikenna Obianeri, Sunday Nwakanma and Linus Effiong

The Federal Government has raised concerns over reported breaches of Ebola screening protocols at the nation’s entry points, ordering security agencies, health institutions and other relevant authorities to tighten surveillance and ensure strict compliance with measures designed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The fresh directive followed concerns raised by the Office of the National Security Adviser over reported non-compliance with approved Ebola entry protocols, amid growing anxiety over the confirmation of an imported case in Abuja.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare had directed relevant agencies to document and report actual or attempted breaches of the protocols.

The development came as investigations by our correspondents across several states revealed gaps in public awareness, infection prevention facilities and emergency preparedness, despite assurances by state governments that they had intensified surveillance.

In Lagos, Saturday PUNCH discovered that an infectious disease isolation facility in Yaba, previously used for the management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, had been converted into a nursing school facility.

Checks also revealed that some states were still making arrangements to procure protective equipment, while several markets, motor parks and other public places lacked basic handwashing facilities.

The Federal Government had earlier disclosed that 15 states had yet to update their Ebola preparedness and response plans.

NSA flags screening breaches

The fresh directive was contained in a circular dated October 22, 2026, with reference number PS/FMOH/08/VIII/48, signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Daju Kachollum, on behalf of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate.

The circular, obtained by our correspondent on Friday, stated that the directive followed concerns raised by the Office of the National Security Adviser over reported non-compliance with the Federal Government-approved Ebola entry protocols.

It stressed the need for consistent, effective and non-discriminatory enforcement of preventive measures to protect public health and national security.

The ministry directed relevant institutions to comply strictly with prescribed screening procedures, health declaration requirements, surveillance measures and other applicable entry protocols.

“The ministry emphasised the need for consistent, effective and non-discriminatory enforcement of the approved measures to mitigate potential cross-border transmission and protect public health and national security,” the circular stated.

The ministry also ordered improved coordination, communication and information-sharing among agencies to facilitate early detection and prompt responses to potential public health threats.

Under the directive, institutions must document and report any actual or attempted breach of the approved protocols through established channels.

They are also expected to support enforcement officials and establish monitoring and accountability mechanisms to ensure sustained compliance.

The ministry warned against interference with personnel enforcing the protocols and directed agencies to circulate the advisory immediately to their departments, operational units, field offices and personnel.

The circular, however, did not specify the number of reported breaches, the entry points affected or the nature of the alleged violations.

Imported Ebola case triggers contact tracing

The heightened security and public health measures followed Tuesday’s confirmation of an imported Ebola case in Abuja.

The Federal Government said laboratory tests established that a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria was infected with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

According to Pate, the patient arrived on an international flight from Uganda and was admitted to a private hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, where she received treatment for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed.

The minister said the woman had been placed in isolation and was receiving medical care.

He added that public health teams had commenced tracing 44 identified contacts while working to identify other people who might have been exposed, including healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and travel contacts.

The patient was subsequently identified as a 42-year-old Ugandan-born woman believed to be the wife of a Swiss diplomat based in Abuja.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Swiss government said the woman was believed to have contracted the virus while travelling in Uganda.

Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs disclosed that she had spent about a week at a private clinic in Abuja with symptoms before her diagnosis was confirmed.

Her husband, who travelled with her, was also placed in isolation but had not developed symptoms.

However, the source of the woman’s infection remained unclear as health authorities investigated her movements and possible exposure.

Ugandan officials said she had travelled to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo before passing through Uganda, but the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said they had not received verified information confirming the visit.

Lagos isolation centre converted to nursing school

Amid the renewed Ebola alert, Saturday PUNCH found that an infectious disease isolation facility in Yaba, Lagos, had been reportedly converted for use by nursing students of Lagos State University.

When one of our correspondents visited the facility on Friday, the gates were locked, with two security personnel stationed at the entrance leading to the Mainland Hospital section.

Our correspondent, who posed as a researcher, was denied access to the premises.

A security guard, who declined to give his name, said the facility had been converted for use by nursing students.

“They used to use the place for COVID-19 and other serious diseases, but it is now being used by nursing students of LASU,” he said.

A sign on one of the buildings within the premises read, “Lagos State University Nursing School.”

Our correspondent also observed patches of grass growing along portions of the interlocked road within the premises.

There was no visible activity at the facility, which appeared deserted at the time of the visit.

The findings, however, did not establish whether the state government had relocated the isolation services to another facility or retained emergency treatment capacity elsewhere.

Lagos, Ogun, Osun residents anxious

Meanwhile, anxiety may be spreading among residents of Lagos, Ogun and Osun states following reports of the Ebola case, as traders, commuters, commercial drivers and parents express fears of another major health crisis.

While some residents have begun taking precautionary measures, others complained about inadequate public enlightenment, saying they were unsure how the disease spreads or how to protect themselves.

Checks by Saturday PUNCH also revealed widespread misconceptions about Ebola, with some residents questioning the credibility of the reports and others alleging political motives.

At Ketu Market in Lagos, a trader identified simply as Mama Aminu expressed shock when informed about the confirmed case, saying Nigerians were still grappling with the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t know there was another Ebola outbreak. I am scared at this point. We barely survived COVID-19; this won’t be funny. Somebody cannot go a day in this country without suffering something. How will we survive this one now?” she asked.

Although she expressed relief that no case had been confirmed in Lagos at the time of the interview, Mama Aminu said she would purchase a face mask as a precaution.

“What should I do now? No wonder I saw some people wearing masks days ago. I will look for a mask and buy one for myself,” she added.

A 200-level student of the Lagos State College of Health, Ladejo Johnson, also expressed concern about the country’s preparedness to contain the disease.

“I saw it in the news. It is not new that Nigeria rarely prepares ahead for emergencies, so it is we, the citizens, who have to protect ourselves. But I pray and hope it won’t become like COVID-19,” he said.

Johnson said he would continue wearing a face mask and observing proper hand hygiene.

Commercial drivers in Lagos and Ogun states also expressed uncertainty about the outbreak, lamenting the absence of adequate public enlightenment on preventive measures.

A driver, Isiaka Awe, said he had neither heard radio jingles nor watched television campaigns explaining the disease and how Nigerians could protect themselves.

“What is it even about? Nobody is talking about it; what we are concerned about is how to survive in this country. What are we even expected to wear? Is it like COVID-19? I don’t see anybody washing their hands or maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Awe said the lack of information had left him confused about the precautions to take.

Some commuters expressed fears that the disease could spread if the government failed to intensify surveillance and public enlightenment.

In Mowe, Ogun State, Chinedu Okafor said he was worried about possible exposure while travelling in crowded commercial buses.

“Honestly, I am afraid because we enter buses every day and sit close to people we don’t know. You cannot even know who is sick and who is not.

“If Ebola is really spreading, the government should tell us what is happening and how we can protect ourselves. We cannot stop going to work because of this, so they should help us stay safe,” he said.

Another commuter, Aisha Ibrahim, said she had increased handwashing and reduced unnecessary physical contact but found it difficult to maintain distance in crowded vehicles.

She urged the government to intensify public enlightenment and provide hand sanitisers at motor parks.

A concerned parent, Tolani Toluwalase, said her greatest fear was unknowingly exposing her children to infection after returning from work.

“My major concern is my children at home. I go out every day to work, enter buses and meet different people, so I may unknowingly bring an infection home. I try to wash my hands when I return and maintain good hygiene, but I need more information about what else I should do,” she said.

In Magboro, Ogun State, a trader, Mrs Philips, said she had begun limiting physical contact with customers while awaiting reliable information about the disease.

A motorist, Abubakar Sanni, also expressed concern that many Nigerians were unaware of the development.

“I have not heard much about it, so I do not think the information is widespread. However, if the reports of an Ebola outbreak are true, it could pose a serious challenge for Nigeria, particularly because many people may not even be aware of what is happening,” he said.

A private school teacher, Funmi Ogunleye, urged the government, the National Orientation Agency and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to intensify awareness campaigns and counter misinformation.

However, two commuters, Chinelo Uli and Alex Ubani, questioned the credibility of the Ebola reports, suggesting that the announcement could be politically motivated.

In Osun State, a private school teacher, Folashade Aderinto, said some schools had begun sensitising pupils and students about infectious diseases.

Aderinto, who spoke with Saturday PUNCH on Friday, said some schools in Osogbo had also encouraged students to wear face masks.

Similarly, a 100-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, who identified herself simply as Praise, said her institution had circulated information about the disease but had yet to introduce specific preventive measures.

A poultry farmer in Osun State, Tobi Adeleke, said he had become more cautious since learning about the confirmed case but acknowledged that avoiding contact with others was difficult, particularly when using public transport.

Plateau hospitals reactivate preventive measures

In Plateau State, checks revealed varying levels of preparedness across hospitals, markets and motor parks.

At the Jos University Teaching Hospital and Plateau State Specialist Hospital, handwashing stations, sanitiser dispensers, temperature checks and posters on Ebola symptoms and hygiene practices were observed at some entry points.

A senior nurse at one of the facilities, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hospital had reactivated its infection prevention protocols.

“Every patient is screened for fever and relevant history before admission,” the nurse said.

However, a visit to Terminus Market showed that only two of its six entrances had functional handwashing buckets, while no handwashing facility was observed at Farin Gada Market.

At the Bauchi Road Motor Park, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Umaru Musa, said drivers had been advised to observe preventive measures and encourage handwashing.

“We heard about Ebola on the radio. We are telling our drivers to be careful,” he said.

Nevertheless, no water or sanitiser dispensers were observed in vehicles or at the park’s office.

The Plateau State Ministry of Health said Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers were working across the state’s 17 local government areas.

A senior ministry official said the government had activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, intensified community engagement and commenced public enlightenment campaigns with support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nasarawa plans protective equipment procurement

In Nasarawa State, the government disclosed plans to procure personal protective equipment for frontline health workers across its 13 LGAs.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Alhassan, said the state was strengthening its preparedness because of its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, where the imported Ebola case was confirmed.

“We are trying to procure some PPEs and preposition them across our healthcare facilities and also improve the index of suspicion for all the healthcare workers,” Alhassan said.

In Kano, the state government directed public, private, faith-based and military health facilities to enforce infection prevention and control measures.

The Director-General of the Kano State Centre for Disease Control, Prof Muhammad Abubakar, said the measures included proper hand hygiene, appropriate use of personal protective equipment, environmental sanitation, safe injection practices and medical waste management.

Similarly, the Yobe State Government said it had strengthened disease surveillance, isolation facilities and contact-tracing systems across its 17 local government areas.

The Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr Nuru Sulaiman Muhammad, said surveillance teams had been established across the state.

“We have established teams across all the local government areas of the state and trained them in contact tracing and investigating possible exposure,” he said.

He added that isolation centres had been established in Bade, Potiskum and Damaturu to serve the state’s three geopolitical zones.

Residents unaware of Ebola alert

In Benue State, checks by Saturday PUNCH revealed that some residents were unaware of the confirmed Ebola case.

At Wadata Market in Makurdi, a resident identified simply as Yusuf, expressed surprise when informed about the development.

“Is there any outbreak of Ebola in Nigeria? I am hearing it from you,” he said.

At the Modern Market, no handwashing facilities were observed in some public areas.

A nurse at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, who identified herself as Mrs Williams, said the hospital management had issued a memo advising staff to observe personal hygiene but had not introduced additional protocols for staff and patients.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Ogwuche, however, said the government had strengthened surveillance and was mobilising Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers across the state’s 23 local government areas.

“Any suspected case must be reported immediately through established public health channels for prompt investigation,” he said.

In Jigawa State, checks in Dutse, Birnin Kudu and Kiyawa revealed varying levels of public awareness, although handwashing facilities were available in most hospitals, markets, motor parks and schools visited.

A trader at Dutse Ultra-Modern Market, Sani Audu, said residents needed clearer information on how to report suspected cases.

“We have heard about Ebola, but we don’t know the number to call if we see a suspected case,” he said.

The state Ministry of Health said it had intensified public sensitisation and introduced preventive measures in line with national guidelines.

Kwara facilities lack preventive equipment

In Kwara State, checks at Sobi Specialist Hospital, Alagbado and Awodi Primary Healthcare Centre, as well as markets and motor parks in Ilorin, revealed no visible handwashing facilities at the locations visited.

The state Ministry of Health, however, said it had reviewed its Ebola preparedness and response plans.

It disclosed that a stakeholders’ meeting had been held at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre to assess preparedness and strengthen early detection.

Technical teams responsible for surveillance, risk communication, infection prevention, laboratory services, logistics and case management were also directed to complete outstanding preparedness activities.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Oluwatosin Fakayode, said the state had recorded no suspected Ebola case but was monitoring passengers of interest travelling to Kwara.

In Gombe, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria introduced temperature checks for travellers at the state airport and activated emergency operations with relevant agencies.

The Acting Airport Manager, Epson-Essai Pensur, said the measures were intended to protect passengers and other airport users.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof Adamu-Danladi Bojude, said the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre had been placed on alert.

“We have been receiving daily updates on Persons of Interest from the NCDC and, as of today, there is zero Person of Interest on EVD in Gombe State,” he said.

Bojude added that anyone identified as a person of interest would be monitored for 21 days, while suspected cases would be isolated and referred for appropriate care.

The government also planned a joint risk assessment and the activation of an Ebola technical working group.

Kaduna, Sokoto intensify awareness

The Kaduna State Government said it was strengthening health facility preparedness and public awareness.

The Director of Public Health in the Ministry of Health, Dr Sadique Abubakar, said the government had planned awareness campaigns at motor parks, railway stations and other major entry points.

In Sokoto, residents expressed mixed reactions to reports of Ebola in Nigeria, with some calling for increased awareness while others questioned the credibility of the alert.

Checks at hospitals, markets and schools revealed varying levels of awareness and limited visible preventive measures.

A trader, Adamu Usman, dismissed the reports, alleging that the announcement was politically motivated.

Another resident, Bello Abubakar, linked the timing of the alert to the approaching 2027 general elections.

However, Abdullahi Muazu urged Nigerians to take health warnings seriously and seek accurate information.

The Sokoto State Government had yet to issue an official statement on its preparedness as of the time of filing the report.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Wurno, were unsuccessful.

Ebola’s deadly threat

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe illness transmitted through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected people or animals, or contaminated materials.

Symptoms may begin with fever, headache and muscle pain before progressing to vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, bleeding.

The incubation period ranges from two to 21 days, and infected people are generally not infectious before symptoms develop.

Nigeria recorded 20 Ebola cases, including eight deaths, during the 2014 outbreak after an infected traveller introduced the virus into Lagos.

The outbreak was contained through coordinated surveillance, contact tracing, isolation and other public health interventions.

The latest imported case has renewed concerns about the country’s preparedness to prevent another outbreak, particularly as the Federal Government moves to address reported breaches of screening protocols at its entry points.

Contributions from: Hussaini Ibrahim, Collins Agwam, John Charles, James Abraham, Kasim Isa Muhammad, Okiki Adeduyite, Godwin Isenyo, Hussaini Ibrahim, John Charles and Animasahun Salman, Salisu Kabuga, Animasahun Salman, Chima Azubuike and Toheeb Omotayo

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