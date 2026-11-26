By

Joshua Odeyemi

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, is seeking a phased launch of the single currency from the subregion, ECO.

This is part of deliberations at the sixth meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Presidential Task Force on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, held on 20 November 2026 in Abidjan, Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.

The meeting was chaired by Mr Adama Coulibaly, Minister for the Economy, Finance and the Budget of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Chair of the Ministerial Committee.

General Birame Diop, President of the ECOWAS Commission, actively participated and reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to accelerating the process of regional monetary integration.

The purpose of the meeting was to examine priority issues relating to preparations for the gradual, inclusive and effective implementation of the ECO by 2027.

It formed part of the preparations for the sixth meeting of the Presidential Task Force, held under the theme: “Accelerating priority reforms and consolidating the political consensus in favour of the gradual, inclusive and effective implementation of the ECO by 2027”.

Discussions also focused on strengthening the political consensus, accelerating macroeconomic and structural reforms, and finalising the institutional and operational arrangements necessary for the launch of the single currency.

Dailytrust