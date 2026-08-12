The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has opened applications for its 2026 Startup Awards, with a total cash prize of $65,000 up for grabs among the top three startups.

The second edition of the ECOWAS Startup Awards is designed to identify, celebrate and support high-impact startups contributing to digital transformation, regional integration and sustainable value-chain development across West Africa.

The programme is being convened by the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Private Sector and Industry, hosted in Abuja and jointly implemented by the Pan African Alliance of Small and Medium Industries (PAOSMI) and the Investment Promotion Agencies of West African States (IPAWAS).

The initiative follows the inaugural edition held in Niamey, Niger, on November 18 and 19, 2021.

The 2026 edition is expected to bring together 60 startups from ECOWAS Member States and will feature masterclasses, startup clinics, pitch competitions, exhibitions, investor deal rooms, policy dialogues and post-award acceleration.

How much can startups win?

The competition has a total cash prize of $65,000, divided among the top three startups.

Winner — $30,000

First runner-up — $20,000

Second runner-up — $15,000

Beyond the cash prizes, selected startups will receive regional exposure across the ECOWAS bloc, investor introductions, networking opportunities with founders and policymakers, mentorship and a six-month acceleration programme.

They will also have access to digital tools, including computers, accessories and software.

Six sectors eligible for the awards

Applications are open to startups operating in six strategic sectors:

1. EdTech

Startups focused on education technology and skills development.

2. FinTech

Businesses developing technology-driven financial products and services.

3. HealthTech

Startups using technology to improve healthcare delivery and related services.

4. AgriTech

Businesses working in agricultural technology and food systems.

5. CleanTech

Startups focused on clean technology, climate solutions and green innovation.

6. TravelTech

Businesses operating in tourism, hospitality and travel technology.

Who can apply?

Applicants must meet six eligibility requirements to participate in the competition.

They must:

Be a citizen of an ECOWAS Member State. Operate a startup that is registered and based within an ECOWAS country. Have been operating for at least two years. Have a working product or service. Demonstrate market traction or scalability. Submit all required documentation.

What documents are required?

Applicants are expected to prepare the following documents and materials before beginning the application:

A completed application form covering Sections A–J.

A national passport or ECOWAS-approved identity document for the lead founder, in PDF or image format and not exceeding 10MB.

A recent colour passport photograph of not more than 5MB.

Business registration certificate issued in an ECOWAS Member State, where applicable.

Two years of financial statements, management accounts or projections.

A business plan of no more than 10 pages, single-spaced and written in Times New Roman, size 12.

A pitch deck of no more than 10 slides.

A one-minute pitch video in MP4, MOV or WebM format, with a maximum file size of 100MB.

How will startups be selected?

The selection process will take place in two phases.

National selection

Each ECOWAS Member State will nominate half of its allocated slots.

The remaining half will be selected from applications submitted by the general public, meaning startups do not necessarily need a national nomination to secure a place in the competition.

Regional finals

Selected finalists will pitch before an independent regional jury in Abuja.

Winners will be determined based on scoring and consensus, with judges drawn from industry, investment and policy backgrounds.

The organisers said judges will be required to comply with conflict-of-interest and confidentiality policies.

Important dates

The application portal opened on August 3, 2026, and interested startups have until August 31, 2026, to submit their applications.

The programme will then move into its next stages:

August 3, 2026: Applications open

August 31, 2026: Application deadline

September 21–25, 2026: Virtual masterclasses and startup clinics, beginning at 9:00am

September 28–30, 2026: Physical event in Abuja featuring pitch competitions, exhibitions and investor deal rooms

September 30, 2026: Regional finals and final pitches before the independent jury

How to apply

Eligible startup founders across ECOWAS Member States can apply through the official ECOWAS Startup Awards application portal.

Applicants are advised to have all required documents ready before starting the process. The application form can be saved as applicants progress through it.

The organisers have also published detailed guidelines containing the eligibility rules, application process, selection criteria and other requirements for participants.

Vanguard Media Ltd