The three suspects arrested by EFCC in Kano. Photo: EFCC

By

Tukur Muntari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested an Aviation Security officer, Inspector Ali Baffa, and two suspected accomplices at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport over an alleged attempt to smuggle unprocessed gold bars valued at more than ₦4.4 billion out of Nigeria.

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the EFCC disclosed this in a statement posted on the commission’s official social media platforms on Friday.

The anti-graft agency said, “Baffa was apprehended on Thursday during a routine surveillance operation at the airport.”

The commission added that the aviation security officer concealed 22.2 kilograms of gold bars in his trousers with the intention of handing them over to passengers travelling to overseas destinations.

The EFCC said further investigations led to the arrest of Aushabu Nasidi, who was allegedly linked to the supply of the gold bars.

The agency added that assorted foreign currencies were recovered from Nasidi, including Saudi Riyals, Turkish Lira, Kuwaiti Dinar, Philippine Peso, Australian Dollars, Chinese Renminbi, Algerian Dinar, Hong Kong Dollars, Hungarian Forint and Sudanese Dinar.

Investigators also arrested Mukhtar Muhammad Dan Zaria, who allegedly delivered the gold bars to Nasidi.

During interrogation, the EFCC said Dan Zaria confessed to smuggling about 40.2 kilograms of gold between June 1 and June 11, 2026, using the same method.

The EFCC said the three suspects remain in custody and would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

Nigeria has intensified efforts to curb the illegal export of solid minerals, particularly gold, amid concerns over revenue losses and the activities of smuggling syndicates.

Security and anti-corruption agencies have in recent years recorded several arrests linked to the unlawful movement of gold and other mineral resources through the country’s airports and border routes.

Tukur Muntari

Punch Nigeria Limited