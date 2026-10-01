By Nanchin Vincent

EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced an investigation into a suspect arrested with $265,000 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano State.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) during routine screening operations at the airport.

According to a statement by EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, the suspect, a Nigerian passport holder arriving from New Delhi aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET941, was intercepted after his luggage was flagged for secondary examination.

The subsequent inspection, conducted using Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology, reportedly led to the discovery of the undeclared foreign currency concealed among his personal belongings.

The Acting Customs Area Controller, Deputy Comptroller Usman Adamu, subsequently handed over the suspect and the recovered money to the EFCC for further investigation.

Adamu said the movement of foreign currency above the approved threshold without declaration contravened Sections 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022, as well as relevant provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

The Customs official added that the command had, from January to date, intercepted undeclared foreign currency and other negotiable instruments with a total value of more than ₦2.5 billion.

EFCC Declares Ex-Chairman Of Defunct Pension Reform Task Team Abdulrasheed Maina Wanted›

Receiving the suspect on behalf of the EFCC, the Kano Acting Zonal Director, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE1 Friday Ebelo, said the commission would conduct further investigation into the case.

Ebelo described the handover as an example of inter-agency collaboration, commending the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, for creating an enabling environment for cooperation between both agencies.

He also praised Adamu and his officers for their vigilance and commitment to enforcing laws governing the cross-border movement of currency.

“The EFCC will conduct and carry out its established mandate by further investigating and prosecuting this case to its logical conclusion,” Ebelo said.

Channels Incorporated Limited.